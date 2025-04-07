An Unexpected Member of the Royal Family Is Said to Have Inspired a Disney Movie Character
Walt Disney reportedly looked to this royal as inspo for one of his early animated hits.
When Sleeping Beauty premiered in 1959, audiences were swept away by the dashing Prince Philip, the first Disney prince to actually have a name. Unlike The Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, the animated film featured a prince with a more robust personality (and one who had numerous lines). But royal watchers and Disney fans have long claimed that Prince Philip might have had a real muse: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
At the time, the duke—who died at the age of 99 in April 2021—was one of the most famous princes in the world, especially to American audiences. Married to Queen Elizabeth since 1947, he had become a familiar figure in newsreels and magazines across the pond. With a commanding presence and adventurous spirit, the royal figure certainly would have made an ideal candidate for Disney animators looking for a more modern and active prince.
While Disney has never officially confirmed the link, it certainly seems like a curious coincidence given the popularity of the glamorous young couple at the time. Speaking to Virgin Radio, Sarah Dunnigan of the University of Edinburgh stated that the idea made sense "due to the huge popularity and idealization of the British royal family in America in the late 1950s."
Beyond the name, the animated Prince Philip was a far cry from the silent princes of earlier Disney films. He slays a dragon and defies his father for the love of Princess Aurora, echoing the real-life duke's reputation for independence and action.
Although the Sleeping Beauty character lives in a 14th-century fantasy world, his namesake was very much a modern man. The late Duke of Edinburgh served as a naval officer before standing by his wife's side as consort—although he carried out his duties with a flair for breaking tradition. It was Philip who was instrumental in convincing the palace to let The Queen's coronation be broadcast on television, an idea that was unheard of at the time. He was also instrumental in modernizing many aspects of the royal household.
More than 60 years later, it's a fitting bit of royal trivia that the man who stood beside Britain's longest-reigning monarch may also have inspired one of Disney's most heroic princes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
What to Know About Nicholas Duvernay, Who Described His Role as Zion in 'The White Lotus' "an Actor's Dream"
We can't stop thinking about his scene-stealing performance in the finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Have Broken Tradition With This "Natural Development" in Terms of Their Public Life
The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving on from the more "formal" ways of the past.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Makes the Humble Pantsuit Feel Decidedly NSFW
There's nothing office-coded about it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince Philip Was "Quite Ready to Die" But Queen Elizabeth Was Left With a "Huge Void"
"I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
One of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughters Is the Spitting Image of Prince Philip in Sweet Video
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte aren't the only royal lookalikes.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Icily Displeased" When Her Son Prince Edward Quit the Royal Marines
Prince Philip was "unexpectedly supportive" of the decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Philip Received a Heartbreaking Letter From His Mother Just Before She Died
Princess Alice spent the final two years of her life at Buckingham Palace.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Royal Just Shared the Sweetest Detail about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas Tradition
"Of course" they joined in, the royal said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Photographer Reveals the Touching Sacrifice Prince Philip Made for Queen Elizabeth in His 90s
The couple would have celebrated their 77th anniversary on Nov. 20.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Duchess Sophie Is Taking Over a Major Role From Another Royal Family Member
Princess Kate's "royal sister" is having an extremely busy year.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift From Her Father Reportedly Cost More Than $6 Million
The monarch altered the extremely expensive present, which reportedly dates back to 1850.
By Amy Mackelden Published