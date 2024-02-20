Former Disney Channel Star Bridgit Mendler Announces She's Mom to a 4-Year-Old AND a Space Startup CEO

Bridgit Mendler has been busy.

The former Disney Channel actress, famous for starring in the series Good Luck Charlie and the movie Lemonade Mouth (a legendary film everyone should watch, just saying), has just announced two major pieces of news about her life, and has left fans wondering how she can possibly have found the time.

First of all, Mendler has unveiled her brand new space startup (quite the departure, if you'll pardon the pun), called Northwood.

She wrote on Twitter, "Expect the unexpected!

"So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC, @BoxGroup, @humbavc

"At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood."

Expect the unexpected!So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavcAt @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing… https://t.co/JwtEuTOTJIFebruary 19, 2024 See more

But then, Mendler quickly followed it up with some very important personal news, writing alongside a picture of herself with a little boy on a beach, "The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is"

She concluded, "that’s my news for now folks," as if there could possibly be any more than that.

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there isthat’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHsoFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Mendler's last acting role was on the series Merry Happy Whatever in 2019. That's also the year she married her husband Griffin Cleverly. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cleverly is the CTO to Mendler's CEO for Northwood, having trained as an engineer.