Britney Spears Turns Over the Narration of Her Audiobook to a Celebrity We Were, Admittedly, Not Expecting

Britney Spears’ hotly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, is just 10 days away from its release date on October 24, and we’ve learned that the audiobook has an unexpected celebrity narrator: actress Michelle Williams, a five-time Oscar nominee, who “is set to voice the majority of Spears’ life story, while the pop superstar will provide her own introduction,” Access reports.
Spears told Access of the emotional upheaval she’s experienced surrounding the tell-all and its creation and spoke through a statement “how challenging the process has been and how she decided to let an artist she trusted read her words out loud,” the outlet reports.
“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”
In the same announcement, Williams left no doubt about her support of Spears: “I stand with Britney,” she said.
The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster said, adding that the book is “written with remarkable candor and humor” while shining a light on “the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”
It hits shelves on October 24, as does the audiobook; this is Williams’ first audiobook narration.
