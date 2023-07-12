Britney Spears on Forthcoming Memoir: “I Worked My A— Off for This Book”

One of our most anticipated reads this fall is Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits shelves in October. And it seems, just as Spears did with her performances, she really put everything she had into it, per Page Six.
Spears took to Instagram yesterday following the announcement of her book, saying, in no uncertain terms, that she’s “worked her a— off” when it comes to writing her memoir, and that to take on a project of this magnitude, she’s had “a lot of therapy” (way to go!).
“Okay, guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon,” Spears told her 42 million (!) Instagram followers. “I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine, too.”
Per Page Six, “The singer then posted a second video that featured her saying a near-identical sentence, but her husband Sam Asghari was heard telling her she was doing ‘too much’ in the clip,” the outlet writes.
The clip was followed by the pop star singing the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo,” alluding to an upcoming trip to Bermuda.
In a press release for the book, Spears’ publishing house said the memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story” on her own terms. The Woman in Me “is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the release continued.
Page Six reports that Spears’ book deal is worth as much as $15 million, and that the tome would “shake the world.”
Spears follows in the footsteps of younger sister Jamie Lynn, who wrote her own memoir, called Things I Should Have Said.
