Britney Spears Writes It’s “So Weird Being Single” In a Lengthy Instagram Post

After marrying Sam Asghari in June 2022, Britney Spears likely thought she would never be single again—but, after their split in August after just 14 months of marriage, the singer is reflecting on her relationship status on social media, saying it is “so weird being single.”

In the lengthy post shared yesterday, Spears writes “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that.”

Spears was with Asghari for a total of seven years before their breakup and added that she’s “honestly bored” from doing the “same thing every day” as a single woman. Yet, she writes, she’s proud of her life: “The way I live my life is mine,” she continued, adding, “I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

The reflective post was written alongside a photograph of a nun drinking through a straw from a teacup.

A source told People of Spears close to her split four months ago that, despite everything, she was still “in great spirits despite everything going on.”

“Obviously it’s never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future,” they said, noting at the time that Spears was “focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp, and is getting songs from some big artists.”

In the four months since Spears and Asghari split, Spears had a monumental late October and early November as her memoir, The Woman in Me, sold over 1 million copies during its first week of availability. At the time, Spears shared that she was “grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”