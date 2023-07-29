Cara Delevingne Says Getting Sober Has Been “Worth Every Second”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Supermodel Cara Delevingne made the brave decision to check herself into rehab last year and enter a 12-step program, and it has paid off, she said, opening up to Elle U.K. for its September issue that quitting alcohol has been “worth every second.”
“It hasn’t [been easy],” she said. “But there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it.’ It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”
After opening up about her struggles earlier this year, Delevingne said she felt a weight lifted: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me,” she said. “I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”
Delevingne shared in Vogue this past April that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles in July of last year gave her an urgent wake-up call and “reality check.” Per People, Delevingne admitted the photos were “heartbreaking” and that she was in a “bad place,” further explaining that her behavior was tied to the pandemic’s effect and her milestone thirtieth birthday last August.
Last month, the supermodel shared that she had attended her first sober Glastonbury—an English music festival—in 15 years, and that it was “by far my favorite,” she said. “I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15, but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite,” she wrote on social media. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long-awaited reunions, and so much love. Till next time…”
What an inspiration.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
As She Turns 31, Selena Gomez is “Prioritizing Her Mental Health” and “Eliminating Any Toxicity”
“She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate is To Thank for Princess Charlotte’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
“Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Unpacking the Grand Return of Aidan—Carrie's Second Great Love—in 'And Just Like That...'
The other half of the great Aidan v. Big debate is back!
By Quinci LeGardye