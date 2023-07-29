Cara Delevingne Says Getting Sober Has Been “Worth Every Second”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne made the brave decision to check herself into rehab last year and enter a 12-step program, and it has paid off, she said, opening up to Elle U.K. for its September issue that quitting alcohol has been “worth every second.”

“It hasn’t [been easy],” she said. “But there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it.’ It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”

(Image credit: Getty)

After opening up about her struggles earlier this year, Delevingne said she felt a weight lifted: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me,” she said. “I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

Delevingne shared in Vogue this past April that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles in July of last year gave her an urgent wake-up call and “reality check.” Per People , Delevingne admitted the photos were “heartbreaking” and that she was in a “bad place,” further explaining that her behavior was tied to the pandemic’s effect and her milestone thirtieth birthday last August.

(Image credit: Getty)

Last month, the supermodel shared that she had attended her first sober Glastonbury—an English music festival—in 15 years, and that it was “by far my favorite,” she said. “I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15, but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite,” she wrote on social media. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long-awaited reunions, and so much love. Till next time…”

(Image credit: Getty)

What an inspiration.