32 Iconic Photos of Celebrities' Après-Ski Style

If you're unfamiliar, après-ski (literal translation "after skiing") is an aesthetic that says: "I just got off the slopes—now I'm headed to a pricey ski lodge for a warm drink by the fire." The term après-ski was popularized in the '50s as commercial skiing became popular, and many of the below celebs had a hand in its continued popularization. These days, après-ski has broken away from skiing and is a style blueprint in its own right—slopes or no slopes.

Below, 32 iconic photos of celebrities channeling après-ski.

Kevin Costner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking a lot like his character from Horizon or Yellowstone (or Dances With Wolves, for that matter), Kevin Costner is rocking a cowboy hat and matching cowboy boots in Aspen, Colorado—a popular ski destination. If your style skews Western, let this be your inspo.

Lil' John and Adrien Grenier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo delights me: looking a bit frigid but still pretty delighted, Lil' John and Adrien Grenier pose together in graphic snow jackets. This is at French Connection on the Slopes in 2008, and the two celebs look actually ready to hit the slopes. (Ditch the goggles and swap out your boots for slippers to make this après-ski.)

Stephen Colbert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is giving me major "dad style, snow edition"—in the coolest of ways, I promise! Stephen Colbert is sporty and silly at the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival (USCAF) Celebrity Ski and Snowboard Race in 2007. Honestly, I wish I'd been there to see it. Also, this coat is surprisingly fun.

Rebel Wilson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This probably won't surprise you, but this is a celebrity event: Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge. Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma are looking exceptionally stylish; I love Agruma's red boots but Wilson's multicolored peplum jacket has my heart.

Joe Jonas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, Joe Jonas gave us not one but three different patterns for some surprisingly coherent style. This is the NYLON + Dream Hotels Après-Ski event at Sundance Film Festival (it's literally right there in the name!), and Jonas looks appropriately cozy-casual.

Sophia Umansky and Kyle Richards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophia Umansky and Kyle Richards are giving us après-ski, for reality tv. The cowboy hat is making me laugh, but the warm puffer coats (Richards' is Prada), practical snow boots, and thick gloves make this the perfect way to do a post-ski, pre-dinner walk outside.

Goldie Hawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't help it: I love these pants. They may be part of a matching set, but Goldie Hawn's decision to go out in Aspen wearing just the puffer pants, with some boots and a thin sweater on top, delights me. If you want to emulate, though, maybe add a jacket.

Brooke Burke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in 2018, Brooke Burke looks shiny in silver. Seriously, there's not much you would need to do to make this après-ski: swap out the boots for equally colorful sneakers and swap out the jacket for a thick cardigan or poncho.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love these moon boots on Hailey Bieber (out for a walk with friends in Aspen in 2022). The YSL handbag, leather leggings, and big boxy jacket with oversize shoulder pads are the perfect low-stakes items to dress warm and look chic. I do want to know more about that lime green coat, though.

Matt Iseman, Mia Swier, and Darren Criss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Matt Iseman (host of American Ninja Warrior), actor Darren Criss, and his wife, writer/producer Mia Swier, are extremely colorful at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Park City Ski Challenge. This rainbow ski suit one-piece is something I'd like in my closet immediately.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending an event at the Audi Hahnenkamm race weekend in 2016, Irina Shayk is giving us effortless cold-weather style in a cape jacket with asymmetric button-up front. With a slight modification (I would absolutely swap her heeled boots for flats), this is perfect.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her attendance at the Audi Hahnenkamm race weekend in 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow opted for a snow-white coat and matching turtleneck sweater. Those leather leggings and contrasting cap-toe snow boots are tremendously chic—and warm without adding a ton of bulk.

Clint Eastwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a participant in a Benson & Hedges celebrity ski race in 1971, Clint Eastwood looks to be enjoying a tasty post-race beverage. The fact that he's wearing a thin-knit turtleneck and black trousers is a fun reminder that ski outfits used to be more upscale (and less practical) than they are today.

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, and King Felipe VI of Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia looks characteristically stylish skiing with her family during a private trip in Jaca, Spain, in 2017. Her and King Felipe's all-black looks are classic and streamlined, of course, but I love the bright colors of Leonor and Sofia's outfits—the matching helmets are chef's kiss.

Robert Redford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Redford looks intensely focused as he balances on his skis (this is the Sundance Ski Slopes in Sundance, Utah, in 1977). With some thin black jeans and a classic '70s winter jacket, complete with fluffy hat, he looks weather-appropriate but incredibly streamlined.

Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnificent...and the view isn't bad either! (Sorry.) No surprise, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux are actually here for a photocall for their James Bond movie Spectre, but you could not give me a better après-ski outfit if you tried. That cropped patterned coat and warm hat on Seydoux are top-notch.

Elsa Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian fashion designer (and creator of her eponymous brand) Elsa Schiaparelli is a vision in this 1936 photo. (Proof that après-ski has been with us for a long time, even before there was a word for it!) The light cropped jacket and trousers that tuck into the ski boots would work on the slopes or off.

Then-Crown Princess Mary and Princess Josephine of Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary of Denmark and her daughter look to be having an absolute blast at their annual ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2015. How darling is it that Princess Josephine matches her bright red sled?? Also, Mary's boots are perfect for both sledding and festivities afterwards.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's very likely that Rihanna did no skiing in this outfit (although I would have very much enjoyed it if she did). Nevertheless, this is still a great post-skiing outfit, with the oversized white coat giving some warmth and structure, and the hoodie and boots adding a dose of casual off-duty style.

Natalie Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Natalie Wood looks awesome here attending a Benson & Hedges celebrity ski race in Bear Valley, California, in 1971. In the '70s, Wood took a hiatus from acting but was still clearly doing public events. I feel like those sunglasses are perfect for skiing and afterwards, as are the leggings.

Brad Pitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Dallas costar Shalane McCall (the two were rumored to have dated) look delighted at the Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood, CA. While they obviously have ski boots and equipment, their tees, sweaters, and jeans feel more appropriate for drinks at the chalet at the end of the day.

Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French singers Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan are on a circa 1970 ski trip. Vartan's purple snowsuit and furred balaclava are tremendously stylish, as are the teddy or shearling gloves she's wearing. And I like his flare pants! Throwback après-ski style is some of the best.

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is always over-the-top in the best way, so her après-ski style wouldn't be any exception. She's leaving her hotel in Aspen, Colorado, in 2023, and that poncho (which I assume is Burberry) matches her earmuffs brilliantly. Keeping the rest of the outfit simple and black helps make the outfit look (a little) more easygoing.

Cheryl Tiegs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cheryl Tiegs attends the John Denver Celebrity Ski Classic at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California—and is doing it in her classic sporty style. Tiegs naturally had an unfussy, casual vibe about her, so this striped salopette and turtleneck underneath are layered perfection.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's outfit here drew comparison to Princess Diana (whose outfit is also on this list) when she famously took a ski trip with then-Prince Charles. Kate's actually with Prince William at an event organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation in 2018—her red-and-white jacket recalls part of the Norwegian flag's colors—and she looks wintry and stylish.

Gina Lollobrigida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo shows Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida at a ski lodge in the '50s—looking magnificent, by the way. The cable knit sweater, dark trousers, scarf tied around her waist, and very fluffy gloves would serve anyone well during their evening ski lodge activities.

Princess Maxima and Princess Laurentien

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch royal family is on their annual Austrian skiing holiday here, and I love both Princess Maxima and Princess Laurentien's outfits. The red is bold and visible without adding a ton of padding, but I actually love the black coat and contrasting white pants a tiny bit more.

Brigitte Bardot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot, in casual après-ski? Say no more! She's on vacation at the French Ski Resort of Méribel, wearing some darling plaid pants and black pointy boots. But my favorite part is that she might be wearing her classic beehive underneath that chunky hat.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher's on vacation with her kids (not pictured) in Aspen, Colorado, in 1977. With her hair characteristically worn long and tied in place with a bandana, she's rocking a colorful purple ski jumpsuit and big, fluffy black boots that match her hair. Very Cher.

Sophia Loren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Cortina D'Ampezzo in 1956, Sophia Loren looks characteristically chic (although I do wonder if her feet are cold?). The silk pants and cable-knit sweater with matching hood are an absolutely darling way to stay warm but never sacrifice the style she was known for.

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was a fashion force throughout her time as a royal, which included the ski trips she took. This is in 1984 in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, just at the start of a skiing holiday, and Diana is wearing an awesome ruby ski suit. I enjoy then-Prince Charles' matching red hat.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of style, it really doesn't get any better than Grace Kelly. Here she's with two of her children, Albert II and Caroline, in Gstaad, Switzerland, in 1962. Cable-knit turtleneck, black trousers tucked into practical-but-chic boots, and a fuzzy knit hat—on her, it's perfect.