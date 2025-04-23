Iconic Celebrity Style Moments at Festivals

If you've ever felt inspired by the "boho chic" trend, festival style is right up your alley. Think: boots and sandals, hats and sunglasses, the occasional flowy sundress, and a general aura of breeziness. Festivals can be muddy affairs—especially in the case of Glastonbury, which you'll see all over this list—so you'll often see utilitarian clothing alongside casual summer wear. Ahead, the coolest festival fashion modeled by celebrities.

Suki Waterhouse, Glastonbury, 2017

Prepare to see Hunter wellies multiple times in this story. In a terrific blend of function and fashion, Suki Waterhouse wisely wears a raincoat—but it's sheer, which is all the better so we can see her striped shirt and cutoffs underneath.

Cameron Diaz, Coachella, 2007

Festivals became a celebrity destination in the mid-2000s. Cameron Diaz is channeling some typically '00s trends here, including the low-rise ripped jeans and polka dotted scarf poking out of her bag. But she looks casual and cool (and ready to spend all day outside).

Vanessa Williams, Afropunk Festival, 2016

Vanessa Williams is classic and casual in a denim maxi dress at the Afropunk Atlanta Festival. Going for a button-up dress instead of a jumpsuit makes things so much breezier and functional, should you be interested in attending a festival yourself.

Natalie Portman, Hyde Park BST, 2022

Diverging from her red carpet style (which is often very feminine and delicate), Natalie Portman opts for Dr. Martens and camo! The chain on her bag keeps some of her signature aesthetic, as does the classic shape of her sunglasses. Also: the pearl earrings she's wearing!

Daisy Ridley, Hyde Park BST, 2018

A big, wide-brimmed, floppy hat is never a bad choice when you're headed out to a sunny adventure. Honestly, Daisy Ridley's whole vibe feels very "cozy casual," from the wide red pants to the visible bra under her tee. I'd wear this to a festival tomorrow.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth, Soho Desert House, 2015

Soho Desert House, an offshoot of Coachella, is a quieter experience than the bigger festival. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth look breezy in matching minis. Is it very 2010s? Maybe, but (aside from the heels) it looks quite comfortable.

Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella, 2012

When you think about festival fashion, this is probably what comes to mind: crop top, vest, shorts, sunglasses, and—naturally—a flower crown. Vanessa Hudgens was a forerunner of the boho chic style, so this outfit likely inspired a lot of festival-goers.

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2005

Few people inspired festival fashion more than Kate Moss (who will appear on this list more than once). This was her trademark look: mini shorts, knee-high Hunter wellies, and a simple top or vest. Moss had started dating Pete Doherty this year and was often seen watching him perform.

Dua Lipa, Glastonbury, 2019

This photo is proof positive that Dua Lipa has been interested in Y2K fashion for a long, long time. It's all there: the cherry print on the tank top, the sweater tied casually around the waist, the cuffed pants, the chunky boots, the stacked bracelets. Hello 1999!

Alexa Chung, Glastonbury, 2022

British fashion "it girl" Alexa Chung has been another regular festival attendee, taking the "shorts and boots" idea one step further by making her outfits delicate and feminine. This pretty blue dress is in stark contrast to her overcoat and lace-up boots.

Paris Hilton, Coachella, 2016

Leave it to Paris Hilton to show up to Coachella in a full dress! She "festival"-ifies it by making the dress sheer, with visible underwear underneath. I can't see what shoes she's wearing, but the intuitive choice is flats or something equally practical.

Lily James, Glastonbury, 2023

I really love the juxtaposition on Lily James here. Pretty dress that wouldn't look out of place at a nightclub. Full trench/rain coat. Mini-wellies. Tons of jewelry. You sort of wonder what kind of event she's headed to, but it's bound to be super-fun.

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, Glastonbury, 2017

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie honestly look like they're having a blast at Glastonbury. Delevingne is channeling her eclectic style pretty effectively here, but I adore Robbie's oversized Mickey Mouse tee and leggings. Comfort is key at a festival!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Hyde Park BST, 2018

British Summer Time Hyde Park can be a bit more "dressed up" than other festivals; Anya Taylor-Joy looks incredible in her espadrilles and blue patterned onesie. I love that she went the extra step: her hair looks like she's just come in from the beach!

Poppy Delevingne, Glastonbury, 2016

I love a denim-on-denim look, and Poppy Delevingne's version is perfect for a festival. Having two similar but not identical washes allows for a complementary but not matchy outfit. Having a hoodie on underneath the leather jacket is a nice touch.

Zoë Kravitz, Soho Desert House, 2015

A festival feels like the perfect environment for Zoë Kravitz, who embodies boho style to perfection. This is pretty early in her adult career, but her signature style is still there: gorgeous hair, rock-and-roll details on the dress, and some substantial footwear.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio really embodies the hippie-chic aesthetic you find at festivals. Those patterned cut-out pants are extremely cool, as is the detailing on her top, but I really love the little mini-braids at the front of her hair. Nice attention to detail!

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2005

Here seen with partner at the time, musician Pete Doherty, Kate Moss is giving us more festival inspiration. I love that she adds a belt to her short minidress, just because, and accompanies her signature Hunter wellies with a cool leather jacket and bag.

Rihanna, Coachella, 2015

Rihanna is always authentic to her style, even when she's at a casual event like Coachella. Purple furry jacket with cutouts: check. Pink combat boots: check. Tons of glittery jewelry: check! You can still channel your personal aesthetic at a festival, just with updates.

Olivia Culpo, Coachella, 2018

This lace dress on Olivia Culpo is stunning. And it's also perfect for a warm-weather locale: breezy enough to be comfortable, but full-coverage enough to not feel naked. The knee-high boots and matching wide-brimmed hat are a fun and surprising touch.

Emily Ratajkowski, Coachella, 2018

This white cotton dress on Emily Ratajkowski looks (and probably feels) super-comfortable. Choosing a dress is easy as a one-and-done piece of clothing, but going with a cool bag (this semi-rattan one, for example) and fancy sunglasses is a nice uplevel.

Rita Ora, Glastonbury, 2014

Calling all print lovers! These splotchy, cow print-inspired overalls on Rita Ora are extremely fun. I love that the concept extends all the way to her Western fringed boots—Ora really knows how to commit to a look. I love love love the red bag and lipstick!

Zooey Deschanel, Bonnaroo, 2010

Another example of tailoring a personal aesthetic to the context of the event: Zooey Deschanel! She's been known for delicate, a-line dresses and leggings, but the addition of the cowboy boots immediately takes it to "music festival" instead of "street style."

Jena Malone, Soho Desert House, 2015

In my wildest dreams, I probably couldn't pull off a festival look this chic. Jena Malone's flower-embroidered semi-sheer dress looks perfect for the occasion (and that bag is incredible). May we all aspire to looking this relaxed and minimally sweaty.

Kendall Jenner, Coachella, 2016

Kendall Jenner has enjoyed a festival for many years. I particularly love this early sighting. That crochet dress is gorgeous, and the chunky jewelry and studded sandals feel like an appropriate way to "toughen up" the outfit. It's an off-duty model look!

Zoë Kravitz, Coachella, 2015

Zoë Kravitz takes a very simple formula and applies it effortlessly here: simple dress or onesie, chunky boots, cool sunglasses and jewelry, and bag just big enough to hold all the essentials. It's the perfect festival vibe to look cool and feel comfortable.

Gemma Chan, Glastonbury, 2023

Actor Gemma Chan has very chic style, so even at Glastonbury she maintains elements of that aesthetic. The boots and jacket are standard for the occasion, naturally, but the white denim miniskirt and pretty graphic tee are a sweet and delicate choice.

Whitney Port, Coachella, 2011

This feels like peak 2011 in a great way: flowy lace minidress, black high top sneakers, pink striped clutch, and a pearl sunglasses strap. But I have to be honest: removing the pearls and replacing the clutch with a rattan bag would make this look just as cool today.

Alexa Chung, Glastonbury, 2024

Leave it to Alexa Chung to go with a maxi lace-trimmed gown (with matching cardigan!), then pair it with sturdy boots and a heavy rain jacket. The juxtaposition of those two vibes—which she's totally pulling off—is what makes her the fashion expert.

Yvonne Orji, Afropunk Festival, 2017

Granted, Yvonne Orji is at the Afropunk Festival to speak at a live event, but her outfit still counts as chic festival-wear. The leather pants and green pumps are very "professional," but the flowy top and long tassel earrings add a relaxed energy.

Shay Mitchell, Coachella, 2018

Shay Mitchell's got great street style and can pull of outfits that have a high degree of difficulty. In combination, that tie crop top with long sleeves and white short shorts are great for warm weather, and she's even making it look comfortable. Five stars.

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2008

Outside of her '90s heyday, this might be Kate Moss' most famous photo. She'd already been dressing for Glastonbury for years at this point, but there's something about the patterned vest, shorts, tee, and leather jacket that spoke to fans. It's the ideal festival outfit.