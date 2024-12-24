Chappell Roan Jokes About 'Glee' Christmas Episode Before Immediately Apologizing
She is so hilariously unserious.
Chappell Roan has been watching Glee for the first time—and she's got a lot of thoughts about one of their Christmas episodes in particular.
The singer posted—on an Instagram account she co-runs with her creative director Ramisha Sattar—a video on Monday evening with her played-up-for-comedic-effect thoughts on the season three Christmas episode "Extraordinary Merry Christmas." Her thoughts caused a stir in the comments of the video, however, which were—it should be noted—equally divided as to whether or not the episode was truly "the worst."
A post shared by ♥ kisha kisha ♥ (@lovekishakisha)
A photo posted by on
The very goofy best friends continued, posting over an image of popular couple Blaine and Kurt (played by Darren Criss and Chris Colfer) the following: "Guys. We are high. Loging [sic] off. Maybe you're not maybe."
Almost immediately after that post, the duo shared another video—one of Roan seemingly being held at knifepoint (by Sattar) to apologize for her characterization of the Glee episode in question.
"This is my apology video for the Gleeks that I have offended. I am so sorry, I love every episode of Glee, and I love Kurt and Blaine."
A post shared by ♥ kisha kisha ♥ (@lovekishakisha)
A photo posted by on
The duo then posted another text-overlay over a photo of Kurt and Blaine saying "we were hacked" followed by several eyeroll emojis, clearly having fun with their followers (who were also definitely having a laugh and in on the joke alongside their parasocial favorites).
Roan is celebrating her first-ever Grammy Award nominations alongside Sattar, who has long played a key role in the artist's aesthetic and creative choices on-stage and in her music videos. Having recently won Best New Artist at the MTV Awards, Roan feels like a shoo-in to win the same award (and perhaps even more, given her six total nominations) when the Grammys are announced in a live television broadcast on February 1, 2025.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
