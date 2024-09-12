Chappell Roan Dedicates Best New Artist Win at the 2024 MTV VMAs to the "Queer and Trans People That Fuel Pop"

Chappell Roan couldn't be more proud to represent her "Pink Pony Club."

The pop star took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11, and took the opportunity in her acceptance speech to shout out and uplift her LGBTQ+ fan base.

Roan, who makes unabashedly queer music, thoughtfully shared what it means to her to make the art that she does and have it resonate with so many.

The 26-year-old hitmaker appeared thrilled and overwhelmed as she took the stage, wearing an armor-inspired gown (and her third medieval look of the night). "Can you believe it? We're at the VMAs," she began.

The "Good Luke, Babe!" singer then read from a speech she wrote in her "diary." She said, "I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate."

Chappell Roan walking the red carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Thank you to the people who are fans who listen to me who hear me when I share my joy and my fears," the singer (whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz) continued.

Her emotional speech concluded by speaking directly to her fans from the Midwest, referring to her upbringing in Willard, Missouri and her 2023 hit album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She said, "For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you because I'm one of you and don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you wanna be."

Roan earned her first-ever VMA nominations at this year's award ceremony. In addition to Best New Artist, she was also up for MTV Push Performance of the Year for "Red Wine Supernova," Best Trending Video for "HOT TO GO!," and Song of the Summer for "Good Luck, Babe!."

In the Best New Artist category, she faced fierce competition against Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Tyla.

The singer-songwriter's major win at the VMAs comes just under a year since the release of her debut album. The record has only grown in popularity since it dropped on September 22, 2023—eventually releasing the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart in June 2024.