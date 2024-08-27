Charli XCX Says She Didn't Expect Her “Kamala IS Brat” Post to End Up on CNN

Charli XCX is opening up about her "brat" summer bleeding into politics and influencing this year's presidential election.

In a new interview with New York magazine for the publication's latest cover story, the singer opened up about her viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that declared Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris officially "brat."

“Did I think me talking about being a messy b**** and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No," she told the publication, referring to a segment on the news outlet that covered exactly what being "brat" meant and how younger generations are consuming political news and engaging in this year's pivotal election.

"I'm not Bob Dylan," she said, adding that she has "never pretended to be" a political artist.

"My music is not political. Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art," she went on to explain. "Everything I say, wear, think, enjoy—it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art.”

Charli XCX joins Troye Sivan on stage during the Something to Give Each Other Tour at OVO Arena Wembley on June 27, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the artist clarified that her tweet was meant to be "something positive and lighthearted" and not an official endorsement of any one presidential candidate, she admits she "obviously knew what I was doing" when she made the post.

"To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me,” Charli XCX clarified, adding that ultimately she is "happy to help prevent democracy from failing forever."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the wake of the singer's instantly-viral tweet, the vice president's campaign changed their official social media accounts to include "brat green summer" banners and backdrops, clearly leaning into the title.

On X, Dream For America, a Gen Z political organization, posted: "Gen-z wants a brat presidency."

In addition, the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association started selling "demo(brat)" merch, saying "All the 365 party girls will be riding to the polls in their demo(b)rat shirts to elect Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot this November."

A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) A photo posted by on

In a video previously shared on TikTok, Charli XCX told fans and viewers exactly what it means to be "brat."

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown," she said at the time. "But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."