Cher Reveals She Didn't Know Her Real Name Until She Was in Her Thirties
The pop legend was "shocked" when she found out the truth.
Cher might "Believe" in life after love, but it turns out one thing she couldn't wrap her head around was the fact that she didn't know her real name for decades.
In her new book, Cher: The Memoir, the pop icon revealed that she only found out what her actual name was when she filed to legally change it "to simply Cher" in 1979.
The "Strong Enough" singer, 78, explained that when she was born in 1946, her mother, Georgia Holt, decided to combine her own mom's name and a celebrity moniker. When a nurse asked Holt what she was going to call the baby, the teenage mom replied, "Well Lana Turner's my favorite actress and her little girl's called Cheryl. My mother's name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?"
Cher—who also shared a hilarious royal tidbit in her memoir—went on to think her name was Cherilyn (and why wouldn't she?) until she went about her name change. "When I applied for my birth certificate, I was shocked to find that I was officially registered as Cheryl," the singer wrote.
Cher confronted her mother, asking, "Do you even know my real name, Mom?" but according to the "I Got You Babe" singer, Holt's reply was casual.
After "snatching the document," Cher's mom "shrugged" and said, "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break."
Along with her shocking name revelation, the pop star shared plenty of other bombshells in her memoir, including the fact that she almost jumped off a balcony during her "loveless" marriage to Sonny Bono. "I was dizzy with loneliness," she wrote. "I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
When it came to her marital issues, Cher also shared that she asked Lucille Ball for advice—and the I Love Lucy star didn't hold back. "She told me, 'F*ck him, you're the one with the talent,'" the pop star wrote.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Anna Karina Bob Is Officially My Winter Haircut Obsession
It's time to get a little scissor happy.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
25 Under-$50 Gifts You Should Scoop Up Immediately Before They Sell Out
Act quickly!
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Kate Moss's Enviable Personal Style Is Shoppable Now
She teamed up with Zara on an affordable capsule.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cher Reveals the "Fiasco" That Ensued When She Performed for Princess Margaret in 1965: "I Was Mortified"
"It was like a bad dream that we couldn’t get out of; we just had to stand there and wait for it to be over."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Cher Reveals the X-Rated Advice Lucille Ball Gave Her Regarding Her Marriage to Sonny Bono
"You're the only one I know that's ever been in this same situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher Considered Suicide While Trapped in "Loveless Marriage" With Sonny Bono
"I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher, Who Turns 78 Today, Says She’ll Celebrate By “Putting My Pillow Over My Head and Screaming”
Well, that’s one way to ring in another year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published