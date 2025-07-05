Two Unexpected Senior Royals Will Join Kate Middleton and Prince William for Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's State Visit to Windsor
The pair will take on prominent roles while hosting the French visitors.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a busy week ahead. On July 8, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will travel to Windsor for a State Visit. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be assisted by two unexpected senior members of the Royal Family, who have been given a more prominent role while hosting the French visitors.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester "will accompany the French couple to a Guildhall banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation on the evening of Wednesday, July 9," GB News reported. The Duke of Gloucester is Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, making him perfectly placed to carry out official engagements on behalf of the Royal Family.
According to the Royal Family's official website, "The Duchess of Gloucester is a full-time working member of the Royal Family" who "takes great pride in the work which she undertakes for her many charities and organizations." Her husband, the Duke of Gloucester, "attends national and international events in support of The King and his duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements."
Per a press release, the Macrons will stay at Windsor Castle during their State Visit. While the Gloucesters will handle certain duties on behalf of the Royal Family, Princess Kate and Prince William are also set to take on important roles for King Charles. In fact, Kate and William "are scheduled to take part in a carriage ride featuring Macron and his wife Brigitte through the streets of Windsor" on July 8, People reported. King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the procession, with the Prince and Princess of Wales following behind with the Macrons.
