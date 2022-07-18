Chris Evans Is "Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner," But Lizzo Is Taken Now

Ya missed your chance, buddy!

Chris Evans
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

When an interviewer recently asked Hollywood mega-star Chris Evans what he's "laser-focused" on, he knew exactly what he was doing when he said, "We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer."

If Evans is your celebrity crush, you're going to want to sit down for this one, because this is what he told Shondaland: "The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with." GASP.

He went on to explain why finding a life partner feels so important to him right now. "I mean, look—I love what I do," he said. "It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.

"But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

"Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

Up until a few months ago, I would have been out here shipping Evans and Lizzo after a statement like that, but sadly for Evans, he totally missed his chance there.

If that context is totally going over your head, here's what I mean: Lizzo has admitted many a time via social media that she is a Chris Evans ~super-fan~ and has even slid into his DMs a bunch. Her crush on the actor became such a cultural phenom that she even joked about it during her SNL monologue in April.

But that ship has sailed, because Lizzo is now happily coupled up with boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she debuted on Instagram and the red carpet in June.

Addressing the relationship recently, the star told The Breakfast Club, "I have the most genuine people around me" (via E! News).

She added, "Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019." <3

MTV's "Wonderland" LIVE Show - Thursday, November 17, 2016

(Image credit: Photo by Randy Shropshire / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.