Chris Evans Is "Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner," But Lizzo Is Taken Now

When an interviewer recently asked Hollywood mega-star Chris Evans what he's "laser-focused" on, he knew exactly what he was doing when he said, "We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer."

If Evans is your celebrity crush, you're going to want to sit down for this one, because this is what he told Shondaland: "The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with." GASP.

He went on to explain why finding a life partner feels so important to him right now. "I mean, look—I love what I do," he said. "It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.

"But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

"Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

Up until a few months ago, I would have been out here shipping Evans and Lizzo after a statement like that, but sadly for Evans, he totally missed his chance there.

If that context is totally going over your head, here's what I mean: Lizzo has admitted many a time via social media that she is a Chris Evans ~super-fan~ and has even slid into his DMs a bunch. Her crush on the actor became such a cultural phenom that she even joked about it during her SNL monologue in April.

But that ship has sailed, because Lizzo is now happily coupled up with boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she debuted on Instagram and the red carpet in June.

Addressing the relationship recently, the star told The Breakfast Club, "I have the most genuine people around me" (via E! News).

She added, "Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019." <3