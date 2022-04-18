Lizzo ISN'T Pregnant With Chris Evans' Baby, She Confirms During 'SNL' Monologue

Glad that's settled!

Lizzo wearing Yitty shapewear
(Image credit: yitty.fabletics.com)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Lizzo would like to settle a few rumors once and for all, OK? Stop gossiping, you little gossips.

The star hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and she used her monologue to make sure we can all tell what's real from what's not.

"While I'm here, I do want to address some rumors," the... "Rumors" singer said. "I've heard a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood? They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones."

She continued, "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby?? I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.'"

*cue laughs and claps*

"It's called manifesting," Lizzo concluded. Fair enough.

In her speech, the singer tried her best to break the record for how many times a person said "bitch" on live TV, and did honorably.

She also gave us her DNA breakdown in a bit more detail than we were privy to on "Truth Hurts," in which she claimed to be "100 percent that bitch."

"Well, to be completely honest, I'm really like 50 percent that bitch, 10 percent boss bitch, and 40 percent flute-playing band nerd bitch," she explained.

So Lizzo is obviously adding comedian to her already many pages-long resume. ICYMI, said resume now also includes TV producer and shapewear designer, and it doesn't look like she's intending to stop there. Thankfully for all of us. Can't wait for her next career move, TBH.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.