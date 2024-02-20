Empowering Women Sexually Has Become Christina Aguilera’s Life’s Work

She will always be a powerhouse singer and the voice of a generation, but lately, Christina Aguilera has also been tackling the issue of women embracing their sexuality, telling People that she doesn’t want women to be “shamed” or “scrutinized” for it.
The Grammy winner appears on the cover of ADWEEK’S February issue and opened up about working against double standards in society—and how her sexual wellness brand Playground is attempting to do just that. “This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music,” Aguilera said. “I’ve experienced firsthand the double standards [put on women], and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”
Playground soft-launched back in June 2022 before Aguilera was revealed as the brand’s cofounder and chief brand advisor last year. Aguilera said she wanted to create a “safe space” in the sexual wellness market for women, as she felt it was largely comprised of products “made and packaged towards men, or for men and ‘their women,’” she said.
“[Women] go through a lot with their sexuality,” Aguilera said. “We’re shamed, we’re labeled, we’re scrutinized. It’s time for all that to end. That’s the future of this brand. It’s about opening doors for new conversations, [encouraging women] to take better care and have awareness for their bodies and themselves.”
Aguilera, who has a daughter, Summer, and a son, Max, said “I want [my daughter] to grow up not feeling any shame or stigma and feel comfortable as a woman,” she said. “I want my son to understand and appreciate women’s struggles and what they go through, and to feel part of the conversation as well.” She told People “At this point in my life also as a mother, it’s really important for me that I open up this conversation to my daughter and make sure that she feels empowered early on in her life to feel good about asking me any questions. Simplifying the information and just making it very matter of fact. This is not something that we should be scared or ashamed of.”
She added “I really try to make sure it’s done very matter-of-factly and to always know that their body is their playground. That is for them to decide how it should be used, how it should be treated, how it should be respected, ultimately.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Victoria Beckham Subtly Revived the Peep-Toe Boot
Blink and you'll miss the silhouette's cameo.
By Aaron Royce
-
My Plaque Psoriasis Journey: How I Achieved Clearer Skin and Found My Confidence
It’s more than skin deep.
By Emma Walsh
-
Olivia Rodrigo Turns 21 and Celebrates Her "Last Day of Being Able to Underage Drink (Hypothetically)"
A photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram, showing her outfit for her 21st birthday party.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Britney Spears Slammed Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake for "Pouring Salt in the Wound" With Their 2003 'Rolling Stone' Cover
It came out just a year after Spears and Timberlake's breakup.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Perform Alongside Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs—Where *That* Infamous Kiss Happened
After Lopez had to drop out to film a movie, Christina Aguilera stepped in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Christina
She's lost the assless chaps and embraced her softer side. With a new album, a world tour, and her first film, Christina Aguilera's all grown up.A Decade of Christina: See Christina's Aguilera's most noteworthy red-carpet looks from the past 10 years, from sultry siren to hot mama.
By Gaby Wood