Co-stars Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood know a thing or two about female friendships. The two do play a pair of dangerously close best friends on season two of Freeform's Cruel Summer. In the latest season of the teen drama anthology series, 17-year-olds Megan (Stanley) and Isabella (Underwood) spark an intense friendship when Isabella moves in with Megan's family as a foreign exchange student. But their friendship is brought to an untimely end when the murder of a classmate comes to light.

Stanley and Underwood's real-life friendship isn't nearly as disastrous as their on-screen counterparts, which they proved during our game "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"



Although Stanley may have used her phone to look up a quick zodiac fact, all in all, it's clear Stanley and Underwood have developed a close-knit bond, which Underwood credits to their characters. "They're all supporting one another and are with each other every step of the way, and so when you're playing that on screen it's kinda really easy to start to feel that way in real life," she says. "All of the night shoots were really insane and I feel like you can really get to know somebody when it's 3 a.m. and you're freezing cold and tired," Stanley quipped in.

To also hear how SZA brought Stanley and Underwood closer, watch the full challenge, above.

This video and interview was filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, during which members are not promoting their film and TV projects.