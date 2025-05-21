Meet the Cast of 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark'
Netflix's new dating show puts casual hookups to the ultimate test.
Netflix's reality dating shows are known for centering "social experiments" that put real couples through the ultimate relationship tests. (See Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Temptation Island, etc.) But their new series offers something for viewers who like their reality TV fare a bit more grounded.
Out May 21, Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark builds on the titular dating practice, casting singles with a clandestine, no-strings-attached hookup on the side. When they arrive at the Sneaky Links Motel, they don't know that their hookup partner will be the next to walk through the door, as they're forced to figure out whether their casual fling is actually their soulmate...or if it's getting in the way of them finding the one.
Hosted by Netflix Reality Universe staple Chloe Veitch with the help of dating coach Spicy Mari, Sneaky Links gives seven pairs of couples time to determine whether they want to commit or explore other options, before trickling in new arrivals with no hookup baggage (at least on the show). With all 10 episodes out now, it's time for viewers to learn more about the brave souls bringing their secret dating habits to light. Below, meet the smoldering cast of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.
Sneaky Linkers
Angelique
Age: 30
Occupation: Law student
Lives In: San Francisco, CA
Sneaky Link: Travis
Instagram: @angelique_wx
Avery
Age: 26
Occupation: Tech recruiter
Lives In: Nashville, TN
Sneaky Link: Colt
Instagram: @averywadbrook
Brandon
Age: 27
Occupation: Nightclub owner
Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/Atlanta, GA
Sneaky Link: Nicole S.
Instagram: @brandonlimeres
Colt
Age: 32
Occupation: Sales consultant/model
Lives In: Nashville, TN
Sneaky Link: Avery
Instagram: @coltfason
Kyle
Age: 29
Occupation: Photographer
Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/New York, NY
Sneaky Link: Zoe
Instagram: @xbykyle
Logan
Age: 30
Occupation: Personal trainer/armed security
Sneaky Link: Nicole V.
Instagram: @thenomadprince
Manny
Age: 26
Occupation: Travel nurse
Lives In: Houston, TX
Sneaky Link: Samira
Instagram: @mannythecolombian
Nicole S.
Age: 28
Occupation: Marketing director
Sneaky Link: Brandon
Instagram: @nicolekserrano, but it's currently deactivated.
Nicole V.
Age: 28
Occupation: Training director
Lives In: Washington, D.C.
Sneaky Link: Logan
Instagram: @nicolevinsonn
Samira
Age: 24
Occupation: Sales and social media management
Lives In: Houston, TX
Sneaky Link: Manny
Instagram: @samiravaalentina
Travis
Age: 31
Occupation: Account executive
Lives In: San Francisco, CA
Sneaky Link: Angelique
Instagram: @takecaretrav
Zoe
Age: 29
Occupation: Fashion brand owner/materials research and sourcing specialist
Lives In: New York, NY
Sneaky Link: Kyle
Instagram: @imyournewcrush
Late Arrivals
Corinthian
Age: 33
Occupation: Fitness and business coach
Lives In: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @iamcorinthian
David
Age: 27
Occupation: Content creator/musician
Lives In: Austin, TX
Instagram: @onlyferris
Jacie
Age: 26
Occupation: Bartender
Lives In: Florida
Instagram: @jacieallain
Justin
Age: 27
Occupation: Professional basketball player
Lives In: California/Greece
Instagram: @bustinjriggs
Kelsey
Age: 25
Occupation: Fashion website manager/model
Lives In: Nashville, TN
Instagram: @kelsey.tomlin
Lulu
Age: 23
Occupation: Playboy bunny/model
Lives In: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @theluluwilliams
