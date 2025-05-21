Netflix's reality dating shows are known for centering "social experiments" that put real couples through the ultimate relationship tests. (See Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Temptation Island, etc.) But their new series offers something for viewers who like their reality TV fare a bit more grounded.

Out May 21, Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark builds on the titular dating practice, casting singles with a clandestine, no-strings-attached hookup on the side. When they arrive at the Sneaky Links Motel, they don't know that their hookup partner will be the next to walk through the door, as they're forced to figure out whether their casual fling is actually their soulmate...or if it's getting in the way of them finding the one.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark hosts Spicy Mari and Chloe Veitch. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Hosted by Netflix Reality Universe staple Chloe Veitch with the help of dating coach Spicy Mari, Sneaky Links gives seven pairs of couples time to determine whether they want to commit or explore other options, before trickling in new arrivals with no hookup baggage (at least on the show). With all 10 episodes out now, it's time for viewers to learn more about the brave souls bringing their secret dating habits to light. Below, meet the smoldering cast of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

Sneaky Linkers

Angelique

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Law student

Lives In: San Francisco, CA

Sneaky Link: Travis

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instagram: @angelique_wx

Avery

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Tech recruiter

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Sneaky Link: Colt

Instagram: @averywadbrook

Brandon

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Nightclub owner

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/Atlanta, GA

Sneaky Link: Nicole S.

Instagram: @brandonlimeres

Colt

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales consultant/model

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Sneaky Link: Avery

Instagram: @coltfason

Kyle

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Photographer

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/New York, NY

Sneaky Link: Zoe

Instagram: @xbykyle

Logan

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Personal trainer/armed security

Sneaky Link: Nicole V.

Instagram: @thenomadprince

Manny

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Travel nurse

Lives In: Houston, TX

Sneaky Link: Samira

Instagram: @mannythecolombian

Nicole S.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing director

Sneaky Link: Brandon

Instagram: @nicolekserrano, but it's currently deactivated.

Nicole V.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Training director

Lives In: Washington, D.C.

Sneaky Link: Logan

Instagram: @nicolevinsonn

Samira

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 24

Occupation: Sales and social media management

Lives In: Houston, TX

Sneaky Link: Manny

Instagram: @samiravaalentina

Travis

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 31

Occupation: Account executive

Lives In: San Francisco, CA

Sneaky Link: Angelique

Instagram: @takecaretrav

Zoe

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Fashion brand owner/materials research and sourcing specialist

Lives In: New York, NY

Sneaky Link: Kyle

Instagram: @imyournewcrush

Late Arrivals

Corinthian

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 33

Occupation: Fitness and business coach

Lives In: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @iamcorinthian

David

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Content creator/musician

Lives In: Austin, TX

Instagram: @onlyferris

Jacie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Bartender

Lives In: Florida

Instagram: @jacieallain

Justin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Professional basketball player

Lives In: California/Greece

Instagram: @bustinjriggs

Kelsey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Fashion website manager/model

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Instagram: @kelsey.tomlin

Lulu

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 23

Occupation: Playboy bunny/model

Lives In: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @theluluwilliams