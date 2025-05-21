Meet the Cast of 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark'

Netflix's new dating show puts casual hookups to the ultimate test.

(L to R) Brandon Limeres, Nicole Vinson, Angelique Wilcox, Colt Fason, Manny Garcia, Zoe Martin in episode 101 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
Netflix's reality dating shows are known for centering "social experiments" that put real couples through the ultimate relationship tests. (See Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Temptation Island, etc.) But their new series offers something for viewers who like their reality TV fare a bit more grounded.

Out May 21, Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark builds on the titular dating practice, casting singles with a clandestine, no-strings-attached hookup on the side. When they arrive at the Sneaky Links Motel, they don't know that their hookup partner will be the next to walk through the door, as they're forced to figure out whether their casual fling is actually their soulmate...or if it's getting in the way of them finding the one.

(L to R) Spicy Mari, Chloe Veitch in episode 101 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark hosts Spicy Mari and Chloe Veitch.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Hosted by Netflix Reality Universe staple Chloe Veitch with the help of dating coach Spicy Mari, Sneaky Links gives seven pairs of couples time to determine whether they want to commit or explore other options, before trickling in new arrivals with no hookup baggage (at least on the show). With all 10 episodes out now, it's time for viewers to learn more about the brave souls bringing their secret dating habits to light. Below, meet the smoldering cast of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

Sneaky Linkers

Angelique

Angelique in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Law student

Lives In: San Francisco, CA

Sneaky Link: Travis

Instagram: @angelique_wx

Avery

Avery in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Tech recruiter

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Sneaky Link: Colt

Instagram: @averywadbrook

Brandon

Brandon in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Nightclub owner

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/Atlanta, GA

Sneaky Link: Nicole S.

Instagram: @brandonlimeres

Colt

Colt in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales consultant/model

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Sneaky Link: Avery

Instagram: @coltfason

Kyle

Kyle in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Photographer

Lives In: Los Angeles, CA/New York, NY

Sneaky Link: Zoe

Instagram: @xbykyle

Logan

Logan in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Personal trainer/armed security

Sneaky Link: Nicole V.

Instagram: @thenomadprince

Manny

Manny in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Travel nurse

Lives In: Houston, TX

Sneaky Link: Samira

Instagram: @mannythecolombian

Nicole S.

Nicole S. in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing director

Sneaky Link: Brandon

Instagram: @nicolekserrano, but it's currently deactivated.

Nicole V.

Nicole V. in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Training director

Lives In: Washington, D.C.

Sneaky Link: Logan

Instagram: @nicolevinsonn

Samira

Samira in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 24

Occupation: Sales and social media management

Lives In: Houston, TX

Sneaky Link: Manny

Instagram: @samiravaalentina

Travis

Travis in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 31

Occupation: Account executive

Lives In: San Francisco, CA

Sneaky Link: Angelique

Instagram: @takecaretrav

Zoe

Zoe in season 1 of Sneaky Links.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Fashion brand owner/materials research and sourcing specialist

Lives In: New York, NY

Sneaky Link: Kyle

Instagram: @imyournewcrush

Late Arrivals

Corinthian

Corinthian Lyles in episode 106 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 33

Occupation: Fitness and business coach

Lives In: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @iamcorinthian

David

David Kartozia in episode 107 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Content creator/musician

Lives In: Austin, TX

Instagram: @onlyferris

Jacie

Jacie Allain in episode 107 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Bartender

Lives In: Florida

Instagram: @jacieallain

Justin

Justin Briggs in episode 107 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Professional basketball player

Lives In: California/Greece

Instagram: @bustinjriggs

Kelsey

Kelsey Tomlin in episode 108 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 25

Occupation: Fashion website manager/model

Lives In: Nashville, TN

Instagram: @kelsey.tomlin

Lulu

Lulu Williams in episode 107 of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 23

Occupation: Playboy bunny/model

Lives In: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @theluluwilliams

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

