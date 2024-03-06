Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure: Audiences "Can Sniff Out Bullsh*t"

Dakota Johnson is speaking out about Madame Web, the recent superhero film she starred in that failed spectacularly at the box office and in public opinion. ("No, I’m not breaking any silence. I’m just talking," she preempted.)
In a new interview with Bustle, Johnson acknowledged Madame Web's terrible reception, and empathized with audiences who criticized it.
"It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made—and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out—decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee," the actress said.
"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh*t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f*cking want to see those."
Johnson is actually the second Madame Web star to publicly distance herself from the movie, after Sydney Sweeney joked during last weekend's Saturday Night Live monologue, "You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web."
Still, it wasn't all bad, according to Johnson: She at least learned a few lessons from her experience with it.
"But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie," she told Bustle. "I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."
She continued, "But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."
Madame Web currently boasts a 3.7/10 rating on iMDb and a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Collider, it grossed $91 million at the global box office. To put this in context, similar superhero movie The Marvels grossed $190 million worldwide, and that was considered a bomb. On the other end of the spectrum, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home—a box office success—grossed almost $2 billion worldwide. Yikes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Subtly Confirmed Joe Alwyn Cheating Rumors
Key word: rumors.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Jokes About Her Hair Frizzing in the Singapore Humidity
It's giving self-titled era vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bradley Cooper Is Apparently Planning to “Hard Launch” His Relationship with Gigi Hadid at Sunday’s Oscars
After five months and reported plans for the future—it’s time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Cheating Rumors Head On During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
The chemistry between the ‘Anyone But You’ costars was, admittedly, palpable.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sydney Sweeney Says She'd Like Paul Mescal to Star in Her Next Rom-Com
Yes, we also want this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dakota Johnson Says Appearing on 'The Office' Was "The Worst Time of My Life"
Bit dramatic, but OK!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming Cassie’s Infamous Hot Tub Scene in ‘Euphoria’ Was “The Most Disgusting Thing I Ever Experienced”
The show’s faux projectile vomiting process is actually quite intricate.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sydney Sweeney Weighs in on *Those* Glen Powell Rumors
The internet has been buzzing about her chemistry with her "Anyone But You" co-star for months.
By Jamie Feldman
-
Sydney Sweeney Shares That She'd Cry On the Phone With Her 'Euphoria' Costars "Constantly" After Angus Cloud's Death
“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wears a Bikini-Inspired Gown For the Australian Premiere of 'Anyone But You'
With a very special accessory on her arm...
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore a *Lot* of Looks During a Whirlwind New York City Press Day—But This Cherry-Red Balmain Was Next Level
Her film ‘Anyone But You’ is out next week.
By Rachel Burchfield