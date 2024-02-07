Dakota Johnson Carried Two It-Bags in One Day

Celebrity press tours prove that outfit changes are an art. For a single day of promoting Madame Web, Dakota Johnson incorporated the cherry red color trend into three separate looks while displaying her impressive It-bag collection in the process.
Johnson attended her first event of the day in a pinstriped charcoal set over a black bodysuit. Her all-business look was elevated by smooth, faintly shiny black leather pumps. A pearl pendant, gold chain necklace, small pearl earrings, and red-tinted sunglasses tied the look together while nodding to the color scheme of her upcoming movie.
For Johnson's second outfit of the day, the Madame Web star leaned all the way into 2024's red trend—and brought out the first of her two major handbags. She dressed in a matching top and trousers coated in a hot tomato-red hue, which has spanned new collections from Ferragamo to Bronx and Banco. Johnson contrasted her monochrome set with a black leather coat and brown suede platform sandals. And the piece pièce de résistance? Her honey mustard-toned Bottega Veneta Sardine handbag.
Bottega Veneta re-released the Sardine bag as part of its fall/winter 2022 collection, and has brought it back in fresh colors ever since. Crafted from the house's signature woven leather and big enough to fit a press day's-worth of essentials, celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also carried it in the past year.
Johnson, however, didn't take the chance to just swap outfits (and bags) once. She did it again in the early evening, hitting the streets in a black knit dress layered with a matte bodysuit, a Gucci leather jacket and smooth, heeled boots. The star complemented her third look's core black, red, and white color palette with a glossy dark red Gucci Jackie Notte bag and matching Gucci sunglasses. The Jackie is another favorite among well-dressed celebrities; Normal People star Daisy Edgar Jones carried the exact same one earlier this week.
Johnson isn't the first star to coordinate her press tour looks with the theme of the project she's promoting. The stars of Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans have been wearing black and white dresses to channel the socialites of the 1960s, while Zendaya has leaned into futuristic two-piece sets in the first stage of her Dune: Part Two tour. So far, Dakota Johnson is the only one to work fashion's most coveted bags into multiple outfits.
