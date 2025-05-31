Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing

Having only just frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring, Dakota Johnson was spotted in Manhattan on Friday, May 30 wearing a burgeoning jacket trend with more than $130,000-worth of jewelry. As usual, the Madame Web star's style was both laidback and featured a plethora of loud luxury details.

The star of The Materialists opted for the Khaite Saraphina Jacket in toffee suede, taken from the designer's fall 2025 collection. The effortless jacket feeds into a wider trend, which has been a big hit with New Yorkers, and is the perfect transitional outerwear, easily taking the wearer from spring to summer.

Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, notes that jackets just like Johnson's have been featured in recent collections from a multitude of designers. The jacket also wouldn't be out of place in the boho-chic trend resurgence; Daisy Edgar-Jones was recently spotted wearing a very similar brown suede jacket.

Underneath the sleek outerwear, Johnson wore a sheer black Commando Classic Control Bodysuit, which retails for $90, and a pair of faded denim jeans.

Dakota Johnson wearing every New Yorker's favorite jacket trend. (Image credit: Getty images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

For footwear, Johnson chose the Khaite Colt Wedge in Black Glazed Leather, taken from the brand's pre-fall 2025 collection. The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—accessorized the outfit with Ophelia Eve's Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace, retailing for $10,430, and a Sophie Bille Brahe Collier De Amis Necklace worth $123,858, via @dakotajohnsonscloset. A pair of $505 Gucci Panthos Metal Oval Sunglasses completed the Persuasion star's outfit.

Dakota Johnson opts for a Khaite jacket and Khaite wedges. (Image credit: Getty images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Following her glitzy appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Johnson has proven, once again, just how easily she can move between high-end outfits and everyday fashion.

