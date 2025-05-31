Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing

She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.

Dakota Johnson is seen in Midtown Manhattan on May 30, 2025
(Image credit: Getty images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Having only just frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring, Dakota Johnson was spotted in Manhattan on Friday, May 30 wearing a burgeoning jacket trend with more than $130,000-worth of jewelry. As usual, the Madame Web star's style was both laidback and featured a plethora of loud luxury details.

The star of The Materialists opted for the Khaite Saraphina Jacket in toffee suede, taken from the designer's fall 2025 collection. The effortless jacket feeds into a wider trend, which has been a big hit with New Yorkers, and is the perfect transitional outerwear, easily taking the wearer from spring to summer.

Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, notes that jackets just like Johnson's have been featured in recent collections from a multitude of designers. The jacket also wouldn't be out of place in the boho-chic trend resurgence; Daisy Edgar-Jones was recently spotted wearing a very similar brown suede jacket.

Underneath the sleek outerwear, Johnson wore a sheer black Commando Classic Control Bodysuit, which retails for $90, and a pair of faded denim jeans.

Dakota Johnson is seen in Midtown Manhattan on May 30, 2025

Dakota Johnson wearing every New Yorker's favorite jacket trend.

(Image credit: Getty images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Will Jacket - Camel Suede - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Will Jacket in Camel Suede Goat Leather

Topshop Premium Real Suede Patch Pocket Boxy Jacket in Tan
Topshop
Premium Real Suede Patch Pocket Boxy Jacket in Tan

Asos Design Faux Suede Button Front Jacket in Tan
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Suede Button Front Jacket in Tan

For footwear, Johnson chose the Khaite Colt Wedge in Black Glazed Leather, taken from the brand's pre-fall 2025 collection. The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—accessorized the outfit with Ophelia Eve's Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace, retailing for $10,430, and a Sophie Bille Brahe Collier De Amis Necklace worth $123,858, via @dakotajohnsonscloset. A pair of $505 Gucci Panthos Metal Oval Sunglasses completed the Persuasion star's outfit.

Dakota Johnson is seen in Midtown Manhattan on May 30, 2025

Dakota Johnson opts for a Khaite jacket and Khaite wedges.

(Image credit: Getty images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Sheer black Commando Control bodysuit
Commando
Classic Control Bodysuit Extra Small Black

Khaite black leather colt wedges
Khaite
Colt Wedge in Black Glazed Leather

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Following her glitzy appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Johnson has proven, once again, just how easily she can move between high-end outfits and everyday fashion.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸