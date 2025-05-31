Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing
She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.
Having only just frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring, Dakota Johnson was spotted in Manhattan on Friday, May 30 wearing a burgeoning jacket trend with more than $130,000-worth of jewelry. As usual, the Madame Web star's style was both laidback and featured a plethora of loud luxury details.
The star of The Materialists opted for the Khaite Saraphina Jacket in toffee suede, taken from the designer's fall 2025 collection. The effortless jacket feeds into a wider trend, which has been a big hit with New Yorkers, and is the perfect transitional outerwear, easily taking the wearer from spring to summer.
Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, notes that jackets just like Johnson's have been featured in recent collections from a multitude of designers. The jacket also wouldn't be out of place in the boho-chic trend resurgence; Daisy Edgar-Jones was recently spotted wearing a very similar brown suede jacket.
Underneath the sleek outerwear, Johnson wore a sheer black Commando Classic Control Bodysuit, which retails for $90, and a pair of faded denim jeans.
For footwear, Johnson chose the Khaite Colt Wedge in Black Glazed Leather, taken from the brand's pre-fall 2025 collection. The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—accessorized the outfit with Ophelia Eve's Emerald Victorian Slider Necklace, retailing for $10,430, and a Sophie Bille Brahe Collier De Amis Necklace worth $123,858, via @dakotajohnsonscloset. A pair of $505 Gucci Panthos Metal Oval Sunglasses completed the Persuasion star's outfit.
Following her glitzy appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Johnson has proven, once again, just how easily she can move between high-end outfits and everyday fashion.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Taylor Swift Flashes an Evil Eye Diamond Ring and $10,000 Cartier Watch While Announcing She Reclaimed Her Masters
The star took ownership of her catalog in jewelry laced with meaning.
-
Beyoncé's Custom Schiaparelli Look Puts a 'Cowboy Carter' Twist on the Double Belt Trend
She went out with a bang in custom Schiaparelli.
-
Dakota Johnson Frosts Her Ferragamo Little Black Dress With a $25,500 Roberto Coin Ring
Plus, J.Law-approved pumps.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" With a Pair of Carrie-Coded Neon Pink Pumps
Carrie Bradshaw would be proud.
-
Taylor Swift Finally Returns to New York City Wearing an On-Brand Dôen Dress
Plus, a few 'Reputation'-core accessories.
-
Kylie Jenner's Knicks Game Outfit Pairs Rare Vintage Pieces and a $54,000 Cartier Watch
Plus a $54,000 Cartier watch.
-
Miley Cyrus Sinks Her Claws Into Leopard-Print Pants From Khaite's Fall 2025 Runway
This personal style era simply can't be tamed.
-
Of Course Jennifer Lawrence Can Elevate Her Ugly-Cute Clogs With a Leopard Prada Bag
There's no accessory she can't style.