Dakota Johnson Shines in $56,000 Earrings and a Gucci Dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

She loves a glitzy Gucci moment.

Dakota Johnson attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
You'd think that when wearing a custom-made Gucci dress covered in glittering embellishments, that piece would be the focal point of your outfit. But in the case of Dakota Johnson, it's merely the supporting actor.

On May 18, the actor attended the Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. She was outfitted entirely in microscopic silver sequins, by way of a glitzy Gucci column dress. With a posh high neckline and fitted column silhouette, the look was undoubtedly dazzling—but it was made doubly so by Johnson's choice of accessory.

Due to her gown's impeccably-tailored, floor-length design, not even a whisper of her shoes were shown. Johnson also went bag-less, forcing her earrings to do the heavy lifting. And I dare say they were up for the challenge.

The Madame Web star sported a pair of massive, shoulder-grazing, starburst earrings from fine jewelry designer Boucheron. Made of 18k white gold, the celestial statement piece featured pavé diamonds across the front and back, providing 360 degrees of sparkle.

The Serpent Bohème Solarité Hoop Earrings contain 380 individual diamonds throughout—which, in total, amounts to a whopping 6.81 carats. At $56,000, these earrings are designed to "spread their diamond-paved rays ... like a bejeweled sun," the website reads.

One thing about Johnson: She loves a glitzy Gucci moment even more than your average fashion darling. The actor wears their designs regularly, having worn an almost identical design to the 2024 Madam Web premiere.

The piece featured a similar glitzy outer and column shape, with a nude bodysuit underneath. The only difference was in its drastic plunging neckline and web-like design—a clever nod to her arachnid-inspired Marvel character.

Given this year's Cannes dress code, the latter likely wouldn't have been allowed on its coinciding red carpet. The gown she chose, however, struck the perfect note.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

