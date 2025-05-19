You'd think that when wearing a custom-made Gucci dress covered in glittering embellishments, that piece would be the focal point of your outfit. But in the case of Dakota Johnson, it's merely the supporting actor.

On May 18, the actor attended the Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. She was outfitted entirely in microscopic silver sequins, by way of a glitzy Gucci column dress. With a posh high neckline and fitted column silhouette, the look was undoubtedly dazzling—but it was made doubly so by Johnson's choice of accessory.

Due to her gown's impeccably-tailored, floor-length design, not even a whisper of her shoes were shown. Johnson also went bag-less, forcing her earrings to do the heavy lifting. And I dare say they were up for the challenge.

Dakota Johnson wore a custom Gucci gown at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson accessorized her gown with a pair of dazzling Boucheron earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Madame Web star sported a pair of massive, shoulder-grazing, starburst earrings from fine jewelry designer Boucheron. Made of 18k white gold, the celestial statement piece featured pavé diamonds across the front and back, providing 360 degrees of sparkle.

The Serpent Bohème Solarité Hoop Earrings contain 380 individual diamonds throughout—which, in total, amounts to a whopping 6.81 carats. At $56,000, these earrings are designed to "spread their diamond-paved rays ... like a bejeweled sun," the website reads.

The pair contain 380 diamonds and cost $56,000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing about Johnson: She loves a glitzy Gucci moment even more than your average fashion darling. The actor wears their designs regularly, having worn an almost identical design to the 2024 Madam Web premiere.

The piece featured a similar glitzy outer and column shape, with a nude bodysuit underneath. The only difference was in its drastic plunging neckline and web-like design—a clever nod to her arachnid-inspired Marvel character.

She wore a similar Gucci dress to the Madame Web premiere in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given this year's Cannes dress code, the latter likely wouldn't have been allowed on its coinciding red carpet. The gown she chose, however, struck the perfect note.