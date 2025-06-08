Dakota Johnson's Backless Gucci Gown, Horsebit Bag, and Diamond Earrings All Scream Romance

Dakota Johnson looked like the ultimate rom-com heroine at the New York premiere of Materialists on June 7. In a floor-length, asymmetrical, backless satin gown and strappy sandals, Johnson joined actor Chris Evans and director Celine Song on the red carpet. With some seriously loud luxury, rich-girl accessories, the Fifty Shades of Grey star proved she's ready for romance.

The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—recently frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring. For the premiere of her new romantic comedy Materialists, Johnson accessorized her Gucci gown with Messika jewelry, Oliver Peoples x Khaite sunglasses, and a celeb-beloved Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag.

Johnson's floor-length, asymmetrical Gucci black satin dress hails from the fashion house's Cruise 2026 collection. The stunning gown features an asymmetrical, halter neckline with an open back and a scarf detail, which cascades into a long, thin train.

Dakota Johnson in a black Gucci Cruise 2026 gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans at the premiere of 'Materialists.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving her hotel ahead of the premiere, Johnson was seen carrying a Gucci Mini Horsebit 1955 Asymmetric Shoulder Bag, and wearing a pair of Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1951C Sunglasses, which retail for $590.

Johnson's asymmetrical Gucci Horsebit bag—which is among the best Gucci bags to invest in—was a perfect fit for her outfit, which she completed with a pair of strappy black sandals.

Dakota Johnson wearing a black asymmetrical Gucci gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Nano Bag $1,750 at Gucci

When she isn't working, Johnson can often be found wearing sneakers, and clearly has an extensive collection of enviable footwear. From chunky Nike V2Ks to cow-print Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, Johnson is a regular source of shoe inspiration.

Johnson co-stars with actors Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists. The actress plays a matchmaker who finds herself stuck between two romantic prospects—a wealthy bachelor who is her "perfect match" on paper, and her flawed ex-boyfriend.