Dakota Johnson's Backless Gucci Gown, Horsebit Bag, and Diamond Earrings All Scream Romance

Dakota Johnson looked like the ultimate rom-com heroine at the New York premiere of Materialists on June 7. In a floor-length, asymmetrical, backless satin gown and strappy sandals, Johnson joined actor Chris Evans and director Celine Song on the red carpet. With some seriously loud luxury, rich-girl accessories, the Fifty Shades of Grey star proved she's ready for romance.

The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—recently frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring. For the premiere of her new romantic comedy Materialists, Johnson accessorized her Gucci gown with Messika jewelry, Oliver Peoples x Khaite sunglasses, and a celeb-beloved Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag.

Johnson's floor-length, asymmetrical Gucci black satin dress hails from the fashion house's Cruise 2026 collection. The stunning gown features an asymmetrical, halter neckline with an open back and a scarf detail, which cascades into a long, thin train.

Dakota Johnson wears a black asymmetrical Gucci gown for The Materialists premiere

Dakota Johnson in a black Gucci Cruise 2026 gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson wears a black asymmetrical Gucci gown for The Materialists premiere

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans at the premiere of 'Materialists.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving her hotel ahead of the premiere, Johnson was seen carrying a Gucci Mini Horsebit 1955 Asymmetric Shoulder Bag, and wearing a pair of Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1951C Sunglasses, which retail for $590.

Johnson's asymmetrical Gucci Horsebit bag—which is among the best Gucci bags to invest in—was a perfect fit for her outfit, which she completed with a pair of strappy black sandals.

Dakota Johnson wears a black asymmetrical Gucci gown for The Materialists premiere

Dakota Johnson wearing a black asymmetrical Gucci gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Nano Bag
Gucci
Horsebit 1955 Nano Bag

When she isn't working, Johnson can often be found wearing sneakers, and clearly has an extensive collection of enviable footwear. From chunky Nike V2Ks to cow-print Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, Johnson is a regular source of shoe inspiration.

Johnson co-stars with actors Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists. The actress plays a matchmaker who finds herself stuck between two romantic prospects—a wealthy bachelor who is her "perfect match" on paper, and her flawed ex-boyfriend.

