Dakota Johnson's Backless Gucci Gown, Horsebit Bag, and Diamond Earrings All Scream Romance
The actress was the epitome of rom-com heroine for the New York premiere of 'Materialists.'
Dakota Johnson looked like the ultimate rom-com heroine at the New York premiere of Materialists on June 7. In a floor-length, asymmetrical, backless satin gown and strappy sandals, Johnson joined actor Chris Evans and director Celine Song on the red carpet. With some seriously loud luxury, rich-girl accessories, the Fifty Shades of Grey star proved she's ready for romance.
The actress—who is styled by Kate Young—recently frosted her Ferragamo little black dress with a $25,500 Roberto Coin ring. For the premiere of her new romantic comedy Materialists, Johnson accessorized her Gucci gown with Messika jewelry, Oliver Peoples x Khaite sunglasses, and a celeb-beloved Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag.
Johnson's floor-length, asymmetrical Gucci black satin dress hails from the fashion house's Cruise 2026 collection. The stunning gown features an asymmetrical, halter neckline with an open back and a scarf detail, which cascades into a long, thin train.
Leaving her hotel ahead of the premiere, Johnson was seen carrying a Gucci Mini Horsebit 1955 Asymmetric Shoulder Bag, and wearing a pair of Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1951C Sunglasses, which retail for $590.
Johnson's asymmetrical Gucci Horsebit bag—which is among the best Gucci bags to invest in—was a perfect fit for her outfit, which she completed with a pair of strappy black sandals.
When she isn't working, Johnson can often be found wearing sneakers, and clearly has an extensive collection of enviable footwear. From chunky Nike V2Ks to cow-print Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, Johnson is a regular source of shoe inspiration.
Johnson co-stars with actors Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists. The actress plays a matchmaker who finds herself stuck between two romantic prospects—a wealthy bachelor who is her "perfect match" on paper, and her flawed ex-boyfriend.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
