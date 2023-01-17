Dax Shepard Told Anna Kendrick She's the Only Person Kristen Bell Has Ever Been "Jealous" Of

Even Hollywood megastars get jealous of one another's success, apparently.
Dax Shepard revealed some major gossip about his famous wife Kristen Bell during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast with Anna Kendrick. (Before you complain about invasion of privacy, Shepard did ask Bell for permission before revealing the following details to the world.)
"I've known Kristen for 15 years, she has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," the podcast host told the Pitch Perfect actress (via People). "I'd never saw [sic] it. It blew my mind."
He recalled, "Kristen was like, 'Who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one.'"
In this context, I have become unhealthily obsessed with this photo from the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in which Bell appears to be turning her back to Kendrick, while the latter smiles nervously:
Obviously, that's not at all what's happening here: The two actresses were just standing on their respective spots to pose for individual photos; I just think it's hilarious that someone thought to capture it from that angle.
Anyway, the two women have also been photographed chatting in the past, so there's no bad blood there.
Shepard further told Kendrick, "She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you're the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed."
After hearing all of that, Kendrick said, "I actually have a funny thing with your wife where I never felt that she liked me."
She continued, "But I do think a massive percentage of that is just genuinely when it comes to like really sweet angelic blonde girls. I just assumed they think I am weird, they think I am like this weird little troll.
"And I don't think of Kristen as short, I think of her as just an angel, and she's so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, 'Oh, she must not like me.' I am sure that's just my projections, that's not actually how she feels."
Shepard reassured his guest: "I have to be ultra clear with you: She never disliked you."
Phew.
