Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating for a Year, and It Sounds Like It's Going Really Well

Happy news!!! Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are dating.

Just as a quick refresher, you know her from Love Life, Pitch Perfect and... Twilight, and him from Saturday Night Live and Trainwreck, FYI.

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight.November 26, 2018 See more

"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source tells People. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

As to why we're only learning about this now (which is really unfair, because I could really have used some lovely news like this over the past year), the source continued, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet."

It's not hard to see why Kendrick and Hader are such a wonderful match, but the insider spelled it out for us anyway. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time," they say. "She's really, really happy." So am I, Anna, so am I.

(Image credit: Getty/Emma McIntyre)

A source who spoke to Us Weekly confirmed all of that information for us. "They’re really into each other and make each other laugh—a lot," they said. "They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know."

Apparently, Kendrick has also "already bonded" with Hader's kids from his previous marriage to Maggie Carey, Hannah, Harper and Hayley. Translation: This is a pretty serious relationship.

Let's just hope that it all goes a bit more smoothly for Kendrick and Hader than it did for Darby on Love Life.