Body Language Experts Reveal How Kylie Jenner Is Doing the "Heavy Lifting" in Timothée Chalamet Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fans were delighted to witness the couple attending Coachella together. As well as spending time with Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, the pair were seen exhibiting PDA and enjoying Charli XCX's performance. But according to body language experts, the famous couple allegedly aren't on the same page about their relationship, judging by their behavior at the festival.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed Jenner and Chalamet's behavior at Coachella on behalf of Casino.ca. According to Honigman, "Kylie might like Timothée more than he likes her. When they're filmed dancing and embracing together, it is Kylie who turns around towards her man, bestowing on him a loving kiss, embracing him and kissing his lips, whereas he then gives her a little peck on the cheekbone—affectionate, but not as emotionally invested."

As for the couple's behavior during Charli XCX's set, Honigman believes the pair couldn't be more different from one another. "He's clapping absent-mindedly, just having fun, whereas her hands are rubbing one another, tense," the expert explains. "Timothée isn't overthinking, but Kylie is."

Chalamet was supported by Jenner throughout awards season in early 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Honigman also studied Jenner and Chalamet's lips in depth, revealing that they "tell two completely different stories." "Timothée's tongue is at the side of his mouth, showing that he's thinking playful thoughts," the body language expert explains. "Kylie's mouth, on the other hand, portrays something different; she licks her lips and stretches them 'til they disappear, showing that she's a bit tense."

The celebrity body language expert continues, "Bouncing to Charli XCX, Kylie's face is full of joy; she tries to convey happiness, but there's a caveat. Kylie strokes her hair away from her face with two full hands...Hair play means that she wants people to like her."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend a 2025 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James seemingly confirmed Honigman's analysis of Chalamet and Jenner. "Kylie looks like a focused and insistent lover who knows what she wants and expects and how it should look when it comes to PDAs, while Timothée looks easy-going and compliant in terms of not instigating but often being the first to break away," James told the outlet.

The body language expert also noted that Chalamet and Jenner's appearance at Coachella included "several sensual poses that suggest intimacy and affection." James continued, "But when some of those moments are broken down it looks like Kylie doing all the heavy lifting while Timothée appears out of sync and politely less inclined to act seductive or seduced."