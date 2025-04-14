Body Language Experts Reveal How Kylie Jenner Is Doing the "Heavy Lifting" in Timothée Chalamet Romance
The couple's behavior allegedly "tells two completely different stories."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fans were delighted to witness the couple attending Coachella together. As well as spending time with Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, the pair were seen exhibiting PDA and enjoying Charli XCX's performance. But according to body language experts, the famous couple allegedly aren't on the same page about their relationship, judging by their behavior at the festival.
Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed Jenner and Chalamet's behavior at Coachella on behalf of Casino.ca. According to Honigman, "Kylie might like Timothée more than he likes her. When they're filmed dancing and embracing together, it is Kylie who turns around towards her man, bestowing on him a loving kiss, embracing him and kissing his lips, whereas he then gives her a little peck on the cheekbone—affectionate, but not as emotionally invested."
As for the couple's behavior during Charli XCX's set, Honigman believes the pair couldn't be more different from one another. "He's clapping absent-mindedly, just having fun, whereas her hands are rubbing one another, tense," the expert explains. "Timothée isn't overthinking, but Kylie is."
Honigman also studied Jenner and Chalamet's lips in depth, revealing that they "tell two completely different stories." "Timothée's tongue is at the side of his mouth, showing that he's thinking playful thoughts," the body language expert explains. "Kylie's mouth, on the other hand, portrays something different; she licks her lips and stretches them 'til they disappear, showing that she's a bit tense."
The celebrity body language expert continues, "Bouncing to Charli XCX, Kylie's face is full of joy; she tries to convey happiness, but there's a caveat. Kylie strokes her hair away from her face with two full hands...Hair play means that she wants people to like her."
Speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James seemingly confirmed Honigman's analysis of Chalamet and Jenner. "Kylie looks like a focused and insistent lover who knows what she wants and expects and how it should look when it comes to PDAs, while Timothée looks easy-going and compliant in terms of not instigating but often being the first to break away," James told the outlet.
The body language expert also noted that Chalamet and Jenner's appearance at Coachella included "several sensual poses that suggest intimacy and affection." James continued, "But when some of those moments are broken down it looks like Kylie doing all the heavy lifting while Timothée appears out of sync and politely less inclined to act seductive or seduced."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
My Only Summer Goal Is to Smell Like Diane Keaton's Garden
Thanks to a fruity new fragrance trend, it's fully possible.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Kendall Jenner Gives an All-Time Basic the Coachella Treatment
She's going back to her roots.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
We Taste-Tested Meghan Markle’s As Ever Jam, Honey and Flower Sprinkles
Women across America gave 'Marie Claire' their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's first seasonal drop of products.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Is "Very Much in Love" With Kylie Jenner and Is "Super Close" With Her Children
The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly "cut ties" with any friends who disapproved of the romance.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kiss and Snap Selfies During Loved-Up Oscars Date Night
The duo finished out awards season on a high note.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Held Hands With Someone Other Than Kylie Jenner on the Oscars 2025 Red Carpet—Here's Who He Brought With Him
Looks like Timmy's got two dates.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Kim Kardashian and Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson Finally Reconnected at 'SNL50'
The pair were "spotted talking" at an after-party.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kristen Bell Says She Has No "Chemistry" With 'Nobody Wants This' Costar Adam Brody
"We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Share Steamy Underwear Selfies Taken on Valentine's Day
Romance is alive and well in the Bieber household.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Falling in Love With Kate Middleton
"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's "Fairy Tale" Romance With Ben Affleck "Turned Out to Be a Nightmare"
J.Lo is allegedly relieved her divorce has been finalized so she can "close the door on this crazy chapter."
By Amy Mackelden Published