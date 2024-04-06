Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Says He Regrets Endorsing Joe Biden in 2020

Wrestling legend and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is weighing in on the upcoming presidential election... sort of.



During a recent interview with Fox News, the WWE superstar said that he regrets endorsing then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and will not be making a public endorsement of any candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.



"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at the time. Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no," Johnson, who identifies politically as an Independent, said. "I’m not going to do that. Because what I realized.. what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division. And that got me."

The actor and businessman went on to lament the woes of so-called "woke" and "cancel" culture, saying that "to be real and to be direct and to be open and to be transparent... that's important to me."

"In today's easy cancel culture world and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture division, etc., that really bugs me," he continued.



In 2020, The Rock made his first public endorsement of any presidential and vice presidential candidate in his storied career during a Zoom discussion with now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



"So I figured, let’s kick this conversation off this way by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become president and vice president of our great country," he said to the candidates at the time.



"That’s fantastic, thank you," Harris responded.

"It means a great deal, for real," Biden addd.



"You guys are both obviously experienced to lead, you’ve done great things," Johnson continued. "Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion and heart and drive... but also soul."

The Rock reacts prior to a game between the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same Fox News interview, Johnson said that "you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be, or you go: 'No, that's not who I am. I'm going to be myself and I'm going to be real.'"



"If you ask me something, a real answer is important, and the truthful answer is important, and that may get people upset and may p*** people off," he continued. "And that's OK. But it took me some time to recognize that.

"Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer's no," he added. "Do I believe we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better."