King Charles Has Switched Up the Plans for Donald Trump's State Visit to the U.K.

King Charles is preparing to roll out the red carpet for President Donald Trump after inviting him for an unprecedented second state visit earlier this year—but according to a new report, there has been a major adjustment to the Royal Family's initial plans. According to the Times, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pushing for the trip to happen sooner to expected, and in a much more formal capacity.

"Britain and the US are expected to confirm that a full state visit by the president will take place in September," the Times wrote. The formal document initiating a state visit, called a "manu regia," was reportedly delivered to the White House last week, per the outlet.

In his initial letter to Trump—which was hand-delivered by Starmer in February—The King suggested an informal visit at one of his residences in Scotland, followed by a grander state visit at a later date. However, the prime minister has now pivoted from that plan and per the Times, "has expedited a full 'bells and whistles' visit in an attempt to capitalize on the president’s fascination with the royal family."

Donald and Melania Trump are pictured with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla (then known as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) during their 2019 state visit to the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump joined the Royal Family during a ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sources have reported that the Royal Family "hoped for a more ­leisurely and considered approach, building towards a full state visit." Instead, the trip is now expected to take place entirely in England, centering around Windsor Castle and including a glittering state banquet. While Princess Kate will almost definitely take part in Trump's visit, it's unclear if the Princess of Wales—who has scaled back her duties as she recovers from cancer—will be making a tiara appearance at the event.

Trump was quick to accept the royal invitation in February, stating, "The answer is yes, on behalf of our wonderful first lady, Melania, and myself, the answer is yes. We look forward to being there and honoring The King, honoring your country. Your country is a fantastic country, and it will be an honor to be there."

The trip will make Trump the only U.S. president to make two state visits to the U.K., a rare and historic distinction. He first met with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in 2018, later returning for an official state visit in 2019.