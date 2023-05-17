If you know a bit about history, then you may know the story of Catherine the Great and Peter III is not a happy one. As we see in Hulu's The Great, a dark comedy loosely based on Catherine's rise to power and Peter's demise, the two had a very troubled relationship, to say the least. In the series, Catherine and Peter are constantly at war with one another—whether it's through a coup, murdering the other's lover, or plotting assassination attempts. Thankfully, The Great's stars, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, aren't nearly as hostile towards each other as their on-screen counterparts. In fact, we'd say they are pretty friendly.

Ahead of season three's release, we put Fanning and Hoult's knowledge of one another to the test in a game we call "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" In between questions about each other's first concerts, favorite on-set snacks, and go-to trailer activity, we were treated to quite a few interesting tidbits about the two stars. For instance, Hoult knows how to make an "unbelievable" passionfruit margarita.

We also found out about Fanning's unique childhood collection of chicken wishbones. "I used to break it off, and it's like the larger half and I would keep those in my purse," she revealed in between giggles. "I think they started to smell and so I had to get rid of them."

To hear more fun facts—including how Fanning's trip to the hospital involved Ray Romano's son—watch the full challenge above. Then head to Hulu to catch season three of The Great, streaming now.