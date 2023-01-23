Emily Ratajkowski Does Her "Own Stunts" on Nude Modeling Shoots, FYI

Emily Ratajkowski has always been a badass, but her latest Instagram post is taking her badassery one step further.

The supermodel posted some photos and a video of herself hanging from a harness in a photo studio against a plain white screen, while nude except for (I think) skin-colored underwear and black heeled sandals.

In the video, she is hanging close to the ceiling and upright with her long hair over her face before being pulled down towards the ground and gracefully leaning backwards with her limbs forming dancer-like positions while in the air, and her hair hanging behind her.

The My Body author captioned the post, "I do my own stunts," which—despite what some commenters seem to think—I'm fairly certain is tongue-in-cheek. Like, you can't have a stunt double for modeling photos, because then you just wouldn't be modeling the photos, right? I don't know. I don't know anything.

DJ Chantel Jeffries commented, "Stay fly," which is funny because EmRata is "flying" in the video, but being "fly" also means being cool! (Am I over-explaining???)

Meanwhile, Derek Blasberg wrote, "I need the b roll" and fellow supermodels Irina Shayk and Dilone chimed in with some fire and heart-eye emojis, respectively.

In other news, Ratajkowski is currently the face of Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb perfume, as well as hosting her podcast High Low (opens in new tab), working on her swimwear brand Inamorata, and being a mom to son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski and her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard separated last year. She has since been linked to a handful of famous names, including Pete Davidson, but has not given any updates on her relationship status herself.