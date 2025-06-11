Emily Ratajkowski Channels Kate Moss in the Iconic Burberry Bikini
The tartan two-piece claimed another It girl.
The word of Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs is law: the Burberry bikini is back. On May 14, Childs reported the early-2000s status symbol has traveled through time from one set of It girls to another. Then, one month later, Emily Ratajkowski answered the fashion expert's call.
Ratajkowski packed the itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, tan, plaid striped bikini for a trip to Anguilla, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea. On June 10, Ratajkowski shared a post-vacation Instagram dump, with the designer two-piece front and center. EmRata channeled Kate Moss (a.k.a. the OG Burberry babe) in the beige, black, white, and red bikini top, complete with a halter neck and triangular cups.
Next, she slipped on the coordinating side-tie bottoms, which were hidden underneath linen polka-dot pants. A baseball cap and a pendant cord necklace à la Jennifer Lawrence tied the summer set together.
The tartan didn't stop there. In another close-up, Ratajkowski wore a striped cover-up alongside Burberry's bucket hat. Just like her swimsuit, the cap was covered in the iconic multi-color check. Similarly, the flared rim also leaned Y2k-inspired.
Instead of sporting head-to-toe Burberry, Ratajkowski broke up the pattern with an equally-historical print: Gucci's monogram. In another pic, Dakota Johnson's new Gucci tote bag hangs off the supermodel's shoulder.
As seen on the Cruise 2026 runway, the "fits everything" style (and its 18.5" opening) made for the ultimate beach bag. In fact, Ratajkowski was one of the first to give it a go. During the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she modeled for the collection's corresponding campaign. So, it seems she took home a souvenir.
After launching campaigns led by Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the London label officially did it: the Burberry bikini renaissance is upon us, thanks in part to Ratajkowski's endorsement. By July, beaches from Miami to Cannes will be filled with tartan tops and bottoms.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
