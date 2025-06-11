The word of Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs is law: the Burberry bikini is back. On May 14, Childs reported the early-2000s status symbol has traveled through time from one set of It girls to another. Then, one month later, Emily Ratajkowski answered the fashion expert's call.

Ratajkowski packed the itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, tan, plaid striped bikini for a trip to Anguilla, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea. On June 10, Ratajkowski shared a post-vacation Instagram dump, with the designer two-piece front and center. EmRata channeled Kate Moss (a.k.a. the OG Burberry babe) in the beige, black, white, and red bikini top, complete with a halter neck and triangular cups.

Next, she slipped on the coordinating side-tie bottoms, which were hidden underneath linen polka-dot pants. A baseball cap and a pendant cord necklace à la Jennifer Lawrence tied the summer set together.

Emily Ratajkowski approves the Burberry bikini renaissance on vacation. (Image credit: @emrata)

Burberry Check Triangle Bikini in Archive Beige Yellow $655 at Burberry (US)

The tartan didn't stop there. In another close-up, Ratajkowski wore a striped cover-up alongside Burberry's bucket hat. Just like her swimsuit, the cap was covered in the iconic multi-color check. Similarly, the flared rim also leaned Y2k-inspired.

Later, Emily Ratajkowski posed in a matching bucket hat, also from Burberry. (Image credit: @emrata)

Burberry Check Cotton Bucket Hat in Archive Beige $480 at Burberry (US)

Instead of sporting head-to-toe Burberry, Ratajkowski broke up the pattern with an equally-historical print: Gucci's monogram. In another pic, Dakota Johnson's new Gucci tote bag hangs off the supermodel's shoulder.

As seen on the Cruise 2026 runway, the "fits everything" style (and its 18.5" opening) made for the ultimate beach bag. In fact, Ratajkowski was one of the first to give it a go. During the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she modeled for the collection's corresponding campaign. So, it seems she took home a souvenir.

Emily Ratajkowski pairs her check Burberry bucket hat with Gucci's oversized tote bag. (Image credit: @emrata)

Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag $1,950 at Gucci

After launching campaigns led by Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the London label officially did it: the Burberry bikini renaissance is upon us, thanks in part to Ratajkowski's endorsement. By July, beaches from Miami to Cannes will be filled with tartan tops and bottoms.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors