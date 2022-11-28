Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's Courtside Style Is a Slam Dunk

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson appear to have made their official couple debut, and they did it in huge amounts of style.

The model and comedian attended the Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden together this past weekend, making it a triple date with Ben Stiller and his wife, and Jordin Sparks and her husband.

The happy group of friends sat courtside, of course, with Ratajkowski and Davidson looking sporty chic as can be.

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty)

The Saturday Night Live alum wore a navy blue tracksuit with "Sinclair" written on the sweater, paired with dad sneakers and super cool sunglasses for the star factor.

The My Body author stunned in a brown North Face puffer, paired with light wash jeans and funky snakeskin boots.

During the game, Davidson and Ratajkowski were pictured laughing happily together, adding fuel to the relationship rumor fire.

In footage shared by sports broadcaster Jessica Benson, they were also seen sharing a familiar chat as they watched the game. Benson wrote, "NOT PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SITTING COURTSIDE FOR THE GRIZZLIES/KNICKS GAME"

The two were first linked a couple of weeks ago, following anonymous posts from gossip account DeuxMoi, then pictured together on the King of Staten Island actor's birthday. They also apparently attended a Friendsgiving party together. Still, neither party has technically confirmed that they are dating, so I'll leave that up to them.

Davidson's much publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian ended last summer, while Ratajkowski recently separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July. The exes share a one-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear.