I don't think I could be more obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski if I tried. Why? On May 21, the model was seen in Cannes wearing an outfit that is the epitome of my European summer mood board. She appeared to be filming a commercial amid the Film Festival madness, wearing a brown matching set and a bikini top peaking through. The accessory de résistance, however, is her bouncy blowout and headscarf combination.

Ratajkowski’s vintage-inspired look came together thanks to a few well-placed curls combed out to give the illusion of an effortless blowout. She topped the style with a silk scarf and oversized sunglasses, a combination that made her look like the main character of a vintage ‘50s film. This hairstyle was a mainstay for Old Hollywood starlets like Audrey Hepburn, but has had an unmistakable renaissance over the past few months.

Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarves are an easy way to add some flair to a simple hairstyle and are also one of the best hacks for keeping your hair out of your face during the warmer months. Like Hepburn and the chic heroines of our past, they are also a great accessory to keep on hand to stop your hair from becoming too wind-blown when you’re, say, on a yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean.

While I manifest the Euro summer of my dreams, I will be at home practicing how to finally perfect this exact look. Keep reading for the items I’m adding to my summer hair wardrobe.

8 Other Reasons Head Scarf $31 at Revolve This adorable scarf from Revolve would add a gorgeous pop of color to any outfit. Hot Tools Pro Artist 24k Gold Collection Extended Barrel Curling Iron $69.99 at Ulta This two-inch curling iron is perfect to get that bouncy faux-blowout look. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Treatment Spray for Frizzy Hair $12 at Sephora Fight summer humidity and keep frizz at bay with one of my favorite treatment sprays from ColorWow.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors