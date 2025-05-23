Emily Ratajkowski Is Convincing Me to Wear a Vintage Hair Scarf This Summer
Practical and fashionable.
I don't think I could be more obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski if I tried. Why? On May 21, the model was seen in Cannes wearing an outfit that is the epitome of my European summer mood board. She appeared to be filming a commercial amid the Film Festival madness, wearing a brown matching set and a bikini top peaking through. The accessory de résistance, however, is her bouncy blowout and headscarf combination.
Ratajkowski’s vintage-inspired look came together thanks to a few well-placed curls combed out to give the illusion of an effortless blowout. She topped the style with a silk scarf and oversized sunglasses, a combination that made her look like the main character of a vintage ‘50s film. This hairstyle was a mainstay for Old Hollywood starlets like Audrey Hepburn, but has had an unmistakable renaissance over the past few months.
Scarves are an easy way to add some flair to a simple hairstyle and are also one of the best hacks for keeping your hair out of your face during the warmer months. Like Hepburn and the chic heroines of our past, they are also a great accessory to keep on hand to stop your hair from becoming too wind-blown when you’re, say, on a yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean.
While I manifest the Euro summer of my dreams, I will be at home practicing how to finally perfect this exact look. Keep reading for the items I’m adding to my summer hair wardrobe.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
