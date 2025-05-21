Emily Ratajkowski may have shuttered her eponymous swimwear brand, Inamorata, but her reign is far from over. Though she's no longer producing tropical-inspired micro bikinis for Instagram baddies, the model is still in her beachwear bag. In the time since the brand's closure, she's done swim campaigns for several big-name brands, such as Kurt Geiger, Khloé Kardashian's Good American, and now Gucci.

On May 21, she was spotted while out in Cannes, France dressed head-to-toe in the Italian label. While celebs like Rihanna and Bella Hadid flocked to the city for its 2025 film festival, Ratajkowski was there to shoot yet another swimsuit campaign.

The star was drenched in Gucci's various emblems. She sported an $820 red-white-and-blue one-piece printed with the brand's signature Marina chain links. She tied a horse bit-printed silk scarf around her hips sarong-like and, from there, added a heavy helping of Gucci's trademark monogram canvas.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Gucci designs at a beach in Cannes, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she was filming at the beach, Ratajkowski accessorized for La Croisette. She wore a pair of $420 sunglasses and the $970 Wedge Sandal With Horsebit—a towering platform style that comes washed in the brand's famous double-G logo.

Her purse boasted the same print, splashed across a gargantuan hobo-style bag. In total, Ratajkowski wore thousands of dollars-worth of Gucci merch.

But that was only the beginning of her extravagant beach day style. Ratajkowski debuted a second look later that day, walking the waterfront in chocolate brown basics layered over a white bikini. She accessorized with luxe accessories befitting of the European summer theme. (Read: golden aviators, an Ophidia Boston bag, and the same sky-high sandals.)

She later changed into brown pants and beachy accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether her own brand or designer, no one does swimwear like Emily Ratajkowski.

