Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Cannes Beach in Head-to-Toe Gucci—Including an $820 One-Piece and Platform Sandals
The queen of swimwear remains undefeated.
Emily Ratajkowski may have shuttered her eponymous swimwear brand, Inamorata, but her reign is far from over. Though she's no longer producing tropical-inspired micro bikinis for Instagram baddies, the model is still in her beachwear bag. In the time since the brand's closure, she's done swim campaigns for several big-name brands, such as Kurt Geiger, Khloé Kardashian's Good American, and now Gucci.
On May 21, she was spotted while out in Cannes, France dressed head-to-toe in the Italian label. While celebs like Rihanna and Bella Hadid flocked to the city for its 2025 film festival, Ratajkowski was there to shoot yet another swimsuit campaign.
The star was drenched in Gucci's various emblems. She sported an $820 red-white-and-blue one-piece printed with the brand's signature Marina chain links. She tied a horse bit-printed silk scarf around her hips sarong-like and, from there, added a heavy helping of Gucci's trademark monogram canvas.
Though she was filming at the beach, Ratajkowski accessorized for La Croisette. She wore a pair of $420 sunglasses and the $970 Wedge Sandal With Horsebit—a towering platform style that comes washed in the brand's famous double-G logo.
Her purse boasted the same print, splashed across a gargantuan hobo-style bag. In total, Ratajkowski wore thousands of dollars-worth of Gucci merch.
But that was only the beginning of her extravagant beach day style. Ratajkowski debuted a second look later that day, walking the waterfront in chocolate brown basics layered over a white bikini. She accessorized with luxe accessories befitting of the European summer theme. (Read: golden aviators, an Ophidia Boston bag, and the same sky-high sandals.)
Whether her own brand or designer, no one does swimwear like Emily Ratajkowski.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
