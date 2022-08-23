Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Emily Ratajkowski is a Jane of all trades. She’s a fashion designer (peep: Inamorata), she’s a model, she’s a mom, she’s a best-selling author. And now, she can add professional hairstylist to her ever-growing resume. In a now-viral TikTok video shared over the weekend, the 31-year-old Superga ambassador decided to grab a pair of sheers and give herself a spontaneous haircut. Why did she chop her own hair, you ask? Allow her to explain: “We’re going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair.” Pretty convincing if you ask us.

While she looked like a total pro snipping away at her bangs, there was a hint of hesitation. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy? Yes, definitely,” she joked. Fast forward through a surprise appearance from her son, Sylvester, and Ratajkowski picked up the pace. As mom duty called, she had to do a few snips off-camera, but rest assured she showed her followers the end result.

@emrata (opens in new tab) I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️ ♬ original sound - Emrata (opens in new tab)

“They’re looking pretty short,” the star said of her bangs. “I’ve cut hair before and this is not my best work. But it’s a start, it’s a moment.” Ratajkowoski may say otherwise, but we think he chop looks pretty professional. And, once her longer layers were pulled back into a pony, the whole look was *chef’s kiss.*

Fans couldn’t agree more. “This is so iconic. She just went for it,” one follower wrote, while another said, “I love your care free approach to hair cutting. It gives me confidence.” It seems as though bangs might not be the only hair change in the pipeline for Ratajkowski. After one person wrote, “Hear me out ….red hair,” the model chimed in, “....don’t tempt me.”

So, here's hoping a DIY box of hair dye is in Ratajkowski’s future.