Emily Ratajkowski Cut Her Own Bangs to Perfect Her Beach Day Hairdo

“Is this insane? Am I being crazy?”

emily ratajkowski
(Image credit: Stefania M D'Allesandro/Getty )
Samantha Holender
By
published

Emily Ratajkowski is a Jane of all trades. She’s a fashion designer (peep: Inamorata), she’s a model, she’s a mom, she’s a best-selling author. And now, she can add professional hairstylist to her ever-growing resume. In a now-viral TikTok video shared over the weekend, the 31-year-old Superga ambassador decided to grab a pair of sheers and give herself a spontaneous haircut. Why did she chop her own hair, you ask? Allow her to explain: “We’re going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair.” Pretty convincing if you ask us. 

While she looked like a total pro snipping away at her bangs, there was a hint of hesitation. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy? Yes, definitely,” she joked. Fast forward through a surprise appearance from her son, Sylvester, and Ratajkowski picked up the pace. As mom duty called, she had to do a few snips off-camera, but rest assured she showed her followers the end result. 

@emrata (opens in new tab)

I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️

♬ original sound - Emrata (opens in new tab)

“They’re looking pretty short,” the star said of her bangs. “I’ve cut hair before and this is not my best work. But it’s a start, it’s a moment.” Ratajkowoski may say otherwise, but we think he chop looks pretty professional. And, once her longer layers were pulled back into a pony, the whole look was *chef’s kiss.*

Fans couldn’t agree more. “This is so iconic. She just went for it,” one follower wrote, while another said, “I love your care free approach to hair cutting. It gives me confidence.” It seems as though bangs might not be the only hair change in the pipeline for Ratajkowski. After one person wrote, “Hear me out ….red hair,” the model chimed in, “....don’t tempt me.” 

So, here's hoping a DIY box of hair dye is in Ratajkowski’s future. 

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender. 

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.