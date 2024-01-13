Emma Stone Applies to Be a Contestant on This Popular Game Show Every Year—and Keeps Getting Turned Down

At just 35 years old, Emma Stone has seen quite a few of her dreams come true. She’s won a Best Actress Oscar, for starters (for her role in La La Land). This week she was nominated for her work in film and television at the Golden Globes and nabbed the Best Actress award for her role in the movie Poor Things. She’s performed on Broadway, found lasting love, and started a family. But one dream that has eluded her heretofore? Appearing on “regular” Jeopardy (i.e. not the celebrity iteration of the popular game show).

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy,” Stone said on a recent episode of Variety ’s “Awards Circuit” podcast. “I really want to earn my stripes.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone explained that she’s such a Jeopardy superfan that she takes notes while watching every night (!) and, despite her continued efforts and applying year-to-year, she has yet to get a callback.

“I would like to go on real Jeopardy,” she said. “But you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your e-mail address. So, every June, I take the quiz, and they don’t tell you how you did. They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what? I haven’t gotten on the show.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeopardy producers, come on! You’re sitting on a gold mine of an opportunity here and squandering it. Let a woman achieve her dream! And she would make you proud, producers—she takes her prep very seriously. “I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” she said. “I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.” She added, perhaps not surprisingly, “That’s my favorite show. That’s my dream.”

What is “Obvious Yes” for $500?