Father-Son Duo Eugene and Dan Levy to Host the 2024 Emmy Awards

Dynamic father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are tag-teaming a new project, and it's sure to be a success.

Next month, the pair will make history as the first father and son to co-host the Emmy Awards, the Associated Press reports.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” Cris Abrego, the Television Academy Chair, said in a statement issued on Friday, Aug. 16.

"Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged," Abrego continued. "I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."

Greg Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, said that the father-son duo's "comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers" will certainly create a "memorable Emmys telecast" this year.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy embrace during the premiere of 'Good Grief.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

In response, Eugene and Dan Levy issued a statement expressing their shared excitement for this year's Emmys and the monumental task of hosting the awards show.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," the pair said in a statement issued shortly after the exciting announcement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2020, the Levy clan dominated the Emmy Awards thanks to their beloved television series Schitt's Creek, which became somewhat of a quarantine favorite. Eugene Levy won for outstanding comedy actor and his son Dan won for best supporting comedy actor, writing, and directing.

They both won an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Eugene and Dan Levy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with TODAY, Dan Levy opened up about what it's like to work with his father and what he believes contributes to the success of their comedic partnership.

“You have to really respect the person you're working with and I think when you do, it makes for a very easy go of things,” he said at the time. “I have so long admired what my dad had done and…I think he really let me have space to find my own footing.

“I think what I learned from him, just from a comedy standpoint, is that … there's so much generosity, I think, to great comedy,” Dan Levy continued. “You have to just give people space. There's just such a joy in knowing that you have each other's back.”