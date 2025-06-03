In late May 2025, FX debuted Adults, the best 20-something TV comedy since the era of Girls and Broad City. The coming-of-age series created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw follows a group of longtime friends who live together in Samir's (Malik Elassal) parents' home in Queens, New York. As with all the best of these comedies, this foursome, which turns into a fivesome with the addition of fan favorite himbo Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), are ride-or-die besties helping each other through the challenges of early adulthood, from health scares and dry spells to botched job interviews and disastrous dinner parties. (Some of the scenes get a little too real if you also low-key fear sorting through the mail pile.)

To embody the diverse, flailing friend group, FX brought together a group of talented newcomers from the worlds of sketch comedy, standup, and TikTok. (Odds are you'll recognize at least one of the stars from your own feed.) Below, read on to meet your new parasocial besties, the cast of Adults.

Malik Elassal as Samir

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

Samir could be considered the leader of the friend group, in the sense that they're all staying in his childhood home rent-free while his parents are RVing across the country. Samir is well-meaning and extremely loyal, but he has a habit of anxious overthinking, which gets in the way of his job hunt.

Malik Elassal, 29, is a Lebanese-Canadian actor and stand-up comedian who was featured on Vulture's annual The Comedians You Should and Will Know list in 2024. Before Adults, he had small roles on the TV series Joe Pickett and Resident Alien.

Lucy Freyer as Billie

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

Billie is an aspiring journalist who has been friends with Samir since high school and has her life somewhat together, compared to the rest of the group. She's a passionate hustler who's dedicated to her work, but she faces a crisis of confidence when she finds herself unemployed for the first time in her life.

Lucy Freyer, 29, is an Australian Juilliard grad who won a Theatre World Award in 2023 for her performance in the Off-Broadway play The Wanderers. She also starred alongside Owen Wilson in the 2023 indie movie Paint.

Amita Rao as Issa

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

Issa is a loud bundle of energy who's the most outwardly-chaotic of the main characters. She bounces around taking odd jobs—most recently as a dance teacher—and following her passions. Currently, she's determined to bring her hookup, Paul Baker, into the group.

Amita Rao, 26, got her start in improv comedy and trained at The Second City theater in Chicago. 2025 is her breakout year, with her starring role in Adults as well as a supporting role as Nandika in Hulu's Deli Boys.

Owen Thiele as Anton

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

Anton met Samir when they were college roommates, and he's now the only member of the house with a real job (though he isn't entirely sure what it is). He has trouble with boundaries and can make friends with literally anyone, which can occasionally get him into trouble.

Owen Thiele, 28, grew up in LA and first rose to fame via his appearances on Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain's YouTube channels, as well as starring in the Taylor Swift music video "The Man." His TV and film credits include roles on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Hacks, Dollface, and Theater Camp, as well as the 2025 college comedy Overcompensating. He's currently developing his own comedy series with Amazon, and he hosts the podcast In Your Dreams on Alex Cooper's Unwell Network.

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

After Issa introduces Paul Baker (always addressed by both of his names) to her friends, the entire group quickly falls in love with the sexually-fluid Canadian who's the epitome of "golden retriever energy." Hopefully the foursome can keep him.

Adults is Jack Innanen's first major TV role, following a supporting role in the Crave comedy The Office Movers. Like his TV counterpart, the 26-year-old actor also moved from Canada to NYC in his twenties. Before Adults, he was best known as a content creator; his comedy TikToks have earned him over 3 million followers.

Charlie Cox as Mr. Teacher

(Image credit: Rafy/FX)

Charlie Cox has a scene-stealing guest role as Mr. Teacher, Billie and Samir's high school teacher who reunited with his old student Billie. The 42-year-old Brit is best known for playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the recent Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. He has also stared in the films Stardust and The Theory of Everything, as well as HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Julia Fox as Herself

Julia Fox, 35, also makes a quick cameo as herself, attending a dinner party as a friend of Paul Baker's. The actress, model, author, and media personality made her film debut in 2019's Uncut Gems; she's since appeared in the thriller movies No Sudden Move and Presence, as well as the HBO show Fantasmas. Fox also wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls.