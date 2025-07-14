Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Gives the Star's Iconic '50s Gown a 2025 Update at Monaco's Red Cross Gala

Princess Charlene isn't the only Monégasque royal with Grace Kelly on her mind these days. While Prince Albert's wife recently wore a caped Zimmerman dress that resembled one Princess Grace wore to an '80s Red Cross gala, Princess Stéphanie's daughter, Camille Gottlieb, took the fashion tributes to the next level at the charity's 2025 gala on Saturday, July 12.

One of Grace Kelly's most famous dresses is the off-the-shoulder black gown with a white tulle skirt she wore in Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film, Rear Window. Featuring black embroidery trailing down its skirt, the frothy creation was one of her standout Hollywood looks before marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco—and now her granddaughter owns a very similar version of the gown.

"I’ve seen all her films. Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock’s work is one of my favorites," Gottlieb told Gala of her Red Cross gala dress. Princess Stéphanie's daughter worked with Elisabetta Franchi on the custom design, which featured a 2025 refresh with a slightly more plunging bodice and a high slit in the skirt.

Gottlieb wore a gown that paid homage to her late grandmother, Grace Kelly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly is seen wearing a similar gown in Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camille posed with her brother, Louis Ducruet (second from left) and his wife, Marie Ducruet, along with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Throwback to the @croixrougemc Gala evening ❤️Thanks to @elisabettafranchi I was able to pay tribute to my grandmother with this beautiful dress 😍" the royal posted on Instagram.

Camille serves as head of the Monegasque Red Cross's youth section, and she joined uncle Prince Albert and Princess Charlene—who serve as president and vice-president of the Monegasque Red Cross—at the event. Princess Charlene chose a softly pleated, pale blue Elie Saab gown, pairing it with a glittering diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Also in attendance was Camille's brother Louis Ducruet, and sister-in-law Marie Ducruet, who wore a bold emerald green dress.

Gottlieb is active on Instagram and recently wished a happy birthday to her father, Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, who served as Princess Stéphanie's head of security before they fell in love. The pair—who never married—later separated, but Camille has remained very close to her father. Her big brother, Louis, and sister, Pauline, were born to Princess Stéphanie and her ex-husband, Daniel Ducruet, who, like Gottlieb, was a former bodyguard to the royal.