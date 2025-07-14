Queen Camilla Debuts the Cutest Photo of Her Puppy Moley, After Meeting an Array of Sweet Pups During Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Visit
"Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, she wishes she could have been reunited with some of her old friends!"
Queen Camilla is a self-proclaimed dog lover, and she appears to be smitten with her new puppy Moley. After sadly announcing the death of her rescue dog Beth in late 2024, Queen Camilla decided to adopt Moley from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. On July 14, The Queen visited the charity, of which she's a royal patron, where she met a plethora of adorable pups. Following the visit, the Royal Family released a brand new picture of Camilla holding Moley, and it's truly something to behold.
Sharing the photo on the Royal Family's Instagram account, the caption explained, "It was a fantastic afternoon at @Battersea—we are so grateful for all that you do!" The caption continued, "Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, she wishes she could have been reunited with some of her old friends!"
The Royal Family's post also shared a bounty of information from Battersea on "keeping pets cool in the heat." From taking "regular breaks in the shade" during dog walks to ensuring "furry friends have plenty of water available to keep hydrated," the social media post showed Queen Camilla's dedication to caring for animals.
Prior to sharing the new photo of Moley, Queen Camilla made an in-person visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. She was greeted by the center's staff, along with an abundance of incredibly cute puppies and dogs.
Basically, The Queen spent her Monday in the best possible place with only the most adorable pups for company.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.