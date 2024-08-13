Flavor Flav Reveals Custom Bronze Clock He Made For Gymnast Jordan Chiles After She Was Stripped of Olympics Medal

As the controversy surrounding Jordan Chiles and her Olympics bronze medal continues, one avid Paris 2024 Summer Games fan is stepping up and letting the gymnast know that she's a champion, no matter what.

On Monday, Aug. 12, the rapper and reality television star revealed the custom bronze clock necklace he made for Chiles, who was recently tripped of her Olympics bronze medal after securing third place in the women's final floor competition.

"USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan," the Olympics aficionado posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video of the custom necklace in all its sparkling, breathtaking bronze glory.

Jordan's mom, Gina Chiles, responded to the rapper, expressing both her and her daughter's gratitude for the love and support.

"Thank you. Means the world," the proud mom posted on X, quote-tweeting Favor Flav's initial post. "She's not on socials right now as you can imagine. I'll share it with her."

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEzAugust 13, 2024

As Marie Claire previously reported, on Saturday, Aug. 10, five days after the women's final floor competition, the International Olympic Committee (IO) announced that a judge from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) determined that Chiles has been incorrectly awarded third place.

Initially, Chiles finished fifth in the competition with a score of 13.666, NBC reported at the time. Shortly after, Chiles' coach "filed an inquiry into the calculation of her difficulty score," according to the news outlet, which was ultimately accepted and increased Chiles' score to 13.766, which bumped her up to third place to secure the bronze medal.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two Romanian gymnasts—Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Manexa-Voinea—appealed the decision to accept the inquiry, arguing that it was filed too late to be received.

According to NBC, the CAS decided the inquiry did indeed come "after the required time frame of one minute." According to NBC News, Chiles' inquiry was submitted one minute and four seconds after her routine, and the CAS ultimately ordered Chiles to return her bronze medal.

In a statement provided to NBC, the IOC said the organization is "in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal."

A post shared by Jordan Chiles (@jordanchiles) A photo posted by on

After Chiles was stripped of her medal, Flavor Flav posted on X a promise to make her a bronze clock necklace...something nobody else in the world can say they have.

"Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!" Flav posted on X.

Clearly, he followed through on his promise.

Of course (and thankfully), Flavor Flav is not the only person fighting for Chiles to have her bronze medal (or a bronze clock).

Shortly after the CAS's ruling, USA Gymnastics announced it would appeal the decision, citing video evidence the organization said proved the inquiry was submitted in time.

"The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it," the organization announced, going on to request that the "ruling be revised and Chiles’ bronze-medal score of 13.766 reinstated."

On Monday, Aug. 12, USA Gymnastics announced that the appeal they made to the CAS for Chiles to be handed back the medal was denied.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process," the oganization added, "including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."