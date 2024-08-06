Fashion is cyclical, and plenty of Y2K styles have come back into the fold in recent history. We've endured the return of low-rise jeans, the skirt-over-pants trend, and statement tees, to name a few. And now, Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are bringing back another trend from the 2000s: mini shorts with words emblazoned across the butt. Surely, you remember them from early-aughts Juicy Couture or Soffe. (Feel old yet?)

Biles and Chiles matched in an Instagram post on Monday, August 5, posing on a balcony in their Olympic Village Parisian residence, wearing red lifeguard-inspired hot shorts with white trim around each thigh and "TEAM USA" written across the back. Biles completed the retro athletic look with a black sports bra, and Chiles with a white one. Both gymnasts styled their hair in slicked-back top buns.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles love to match, on and off the Olympics floor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Red, white, biles&chiles ❤️,” Biles captioned the post. Last week, the duo posed together for another twinning moment on the balcony, wearing identical bath robes branded with the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings.

Biles and Chiles took home the silver and bronze medals in the women's gymnastics floor final, respectively, while Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won the gold. The three women made history, accepting their prizes as the very first all-Black gymnastics podium at the Olympic Games.

Biles and Chiles took home the silver and bronze medals in the women's gymnastics floor final, while Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won the gold. (Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Celebrities have been embracing the athletic shorts trend this summer, too. Hailey Bieber consistently dresses up Fila shorts and Alo microshorts with leather jackets and polished accessories. Jennifer Lawrence wore a cross between a pair of boxer shorts and running shorts on several different occasions.

Shop mini shorts to round out the summer season below

