Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Put an Olympic Twist on the Micro Shorts Trend
The newly-crowned medalists celebrated their win in matching "Team USA" bottoms.
Fashion is cyclical, and plenty of Y2K styles have come back into the fold in recent history. We've endured the return of low-rise jeans, the skirt-over-pants trend, and statement tees, to name a few. And now, Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are bringing back another trend from the 2000s: mini shorts with words emblazoned across the butt. Surely, you remember them from early-aughts Juicy Couture or Soffe. (Feel old yet?)
A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)
A photo posted by on
Biles and Chiles matched in an Instagram post on Monday, August 5, posing on a balcony in their Olympic Village Parisian residence, wearing red lifeguard-inspired hot shorts with white trim around each thigh and "TEAM USA" written across the back. Biles completed the retro athletic look with a black sports bra, and Chiles with a white one. Both gymnasts styled their hair in slicked-back top buns.
“Red, white, biles&chiles ❤️,” Biles captioned the post. Last week, the duo posed together for another twinning moment on the balcony, wearing identical bath robes branded with the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings.
Biles and Chiles took home the silver and bronze medals in the women's gymnastics floor final, respectively, while Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won the gold. The three women made history, accepting their prizes as the very first all-Black gymnastics podium at the Olympic Games.
Celebrities have been embracing the athletic shorts trend this summer, too. Hailey Bieber consistently dresses up Fila shorts and Alo microshorts with leather jackets and polished accessories. Jennifer Lawrence wore a cross between a pair of boxer shorts and running shorts on several different occasions.
Shop mini shorts to round out the summer season below, medal or no medal.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
