These Are the Six Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses

By Kayleigh Roberts
expensive royal wedding dresses
Getty Images

Royal weddings are never not elaborate—and expensive—affairs. And that usually goes double for the gowns that royal brides wear down the aisle on their big days. Royal wedding dresses are the subject of intense speculation leading up to their reveals and then equally intense scrutiny once they make their public debuts. They inspire imitations and outright knockoffs and the decisions royal brides make influence wedding fashion for the normal, commoner brides that follow them. Often, these gowns are elaborate, with subtle and sometimes full hidden details special to the bride and groom and, usually, they're designed by prominent figures in the fashion industry, who understandably clamor at the chance to design a real-life princess ballgown.

But just how much do these fashion masterpieces actually cost? Well, the dedicated people at UK paper The Sun crunched the numbers and came up with the six most expensive royal wedding gowns in modern history. And yes, of course the list includes some of the people you expect it to—like Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle—but it also includes a gown or two that might surprise you or have flown under your royal wedding radar. Scroll down to count down to the most expensive modern royal wedding dress of them all.

6 Sarah Ferguson
the wedding of prince andrew, duke of york, and sarah ferguson at westminster abbey, london, uk, 23rd july 1986 photo by john shelley collectionavalongetty images
John Shelley Collection/AvalonGetty Images

When: July 23, 1986

Where: Westminster Abbey in London

Cost: £35,000

Designer: Lindka Cierach

Most royal detail: The massive 17-foot train was embroidered with the initials A and S (for Andrew and Sarah, obviously) in silver beads.

5 Meghan Markle
topshot britains prince harry, duke of sussex kisses his wife meghan, duchess of sussex as they leave from the west door of st georges chapel, windsor castle, in windsor, on may 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony photo by ben stansall pool afp photo credit should read ben stansallafp via getty images
BEN STANSALLGetty Images

When: May 19, 2018

Where: St. George's Chapel in Windsor

Cost: £110,000

Designer: Givenchy, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller

Most royal detail: The 16-foot train and veil, which was adorned with the flowers of the 53 commonwealth countries.

4 Princess Diana
london, england july 29 prince charles, prince of wales and diana, princess of wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by david and elizabeth emanuel and the spencer family tiara, leave st pauls cathedral following their wedding on july 29, 1981 in london, england photo by anwar husseingetty images
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

When: July 29, 2981

Where: St Paul’s Cathedral in London

Cost: £151,000

Designer: David Emanuel

Most royal detail: The 25-foot train, which was the longest in royal history.

3 Princess Eugenie
windsor, england october 12 princess eugenie of york and her husband jack brooksbank on the steps of st georges chapel after their wedding at st georges chapel on october 12, 2018 in windsor, england photo by steve parsons wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

When: October 12, 2018

Where: St George's Chapel in Windsor

Cost: £200,000

Designer: Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vo

Most royal detail: The fabric included several meaningful symbols, including a Thistle for Scotland, a Shamrock for Ireland, the York Rose and ivy.

2 Kate Middleton
london, england april 29 catherine middleton waves to the crowds as her sister and maid of honour pippa middleton holds her dress before walking in to the abbey to attend the royal wedding of prince william to catherine middleton at westminster abbey on april 29, 2011 in london, england the marriage of the second in line to the british throne is to be led by the archbishop of canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign royal family members and heads of state thousands of well wishers from around the world have also flocked to london to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the royal wedding photo by pascal le segretaingetty images
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

When: April 29, 2011

Where: Westminster Abbey in London

Cost: £250,000

Designer: British designer Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen

Most royal detail: The long-sleeved, ivory satin bodice with floral-patterned, lace appliqué.

1 Queen Letizia of Spain
madrid, spain may 22 crown prince felipe of spain, prince of the asturias, with his bride crown princess letizia with his parents king juan carlos of spain and queen sofia in the royal palace photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

When: May 22, 2004

Where: The Cathedral Santa María la Real de la Almudena in Madrid

Cost: £6 million

Designer: Royal couturier Manuel Pertegaz

Most royal detail: The real gold thread embroidery woven into the silk.

