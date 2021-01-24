These Are the Six Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses

Royal weddings are never not elaborate—and expensive—affairs. And that usually goes double for the gowns that royal brides wear down the aisle on their big days. Royal wedding dresses are the subject of intense speculation leading up to their reveals and then equally intense scrutiny once they make their public debuts. They inspire imitations and outright knockoffs and the decisions royal brides make influence wedding fashion for the normal, commoner brides that follow them. Often, these gowns are elaborate, with subtle and sometimes full hidden details special to the bride and groom and, usually, they're designed by prominent figures in the fashion industry, who understandably clamor at the chance to design a real-life princess ballgown.

But just how much do these fashion masterpieces actually cost? Well, the dedicated people at UK paper The Sun crunched the numbers and came up with the six most expensive royal wedding gowns in modern history. And yes, of course the list includes some of the people you expect it to—like Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle—but it also includes a gown or two that might surprise you or have flown under your royal wedding radar. Scroll down to count down to the most expensive modern royal wedding dress of them all.