These Are the Six Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses
Royal weddings are never not elaborate—and expensive—affairs. And that usually goes double for the gowns that royal brides wear down the aisle on their big days. Royal wedding dresses are the subject of intense speculation leading up to their reveals and then equally intense scrutiny once they make their public debuts. They inspire imitations and outright knockoffs and the decisions royal brides make influence wedding fashion for the normal, commoner brides that follow them. Often, these gowns are elaborate, with subtle and sometimes full hidden details special to the bride and groom and, usually, they're designed by prominent figures in the fashion industry, who understandably clamor at the chance to design a real-life princess ballgown.
But just how much do these fashion masterpieces actually cost? Well, the dedicated people at UK paper The Sun crunched the numbers and came up with the six most expensive royal wedding gowns in modern history. And yes, of course the list includes some of the people you expect it to—like Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle—but it also includes a gown or two that might surprise you or have flown under your royal wedding radar. Scroll down to count down to the most expensive modern royal wedding dress of them all.
When: July 23, 1986
Where: Westminster Abbey in London
Cost: £35,000
Designer: Lindka Cierach
Most royal detail: The massive 17-foot train was embroidered with the initials A and S (for Andrew and Sarah, obviously) in silver beads.
When: May 19, 2018
Where: St. George's Chapel in Windsor
Cost: £110,000
Designer: Givenchy, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller
Most royal detail: The 16-foot train and veil, which was adorned with the flowers of the 53 commonwealth countries.
When: July 29, 2981
Where: St Paul’s Cathedral in London
Cost: £151,000
Designer: David Emanuel
Most royal detail: The 25-foot train, which was the longest in royal history.
When: October 12, 2018
Where: St George's Chapel in Windsor
Cost: £200,000
Designer: Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vo
Most royal detail: The fabric included several meaningful symbols, including a Thistle for Scotland, a Shamrock for Ireland, the York Rose and ivy.
When: April 29, 2011
Where: Westminster Abbey in London
Cost: £250,000
Designer: British designer Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen
Most royal detail: The long-sleeved, ivory satin bodice with floral-patterned, lace appliqué.
When: May 22, 2004
Where: The Cathedral Santa María la Real de la Almudena in Madrid
Cost: £6 million
Designer: Royal couturier Manuel Pertegaz
Most royal detail: The real gold thread embroidery woven into the silk.