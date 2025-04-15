Fans of the British Royal Family haven't been treated to a major wedding since 2020, when Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. But from 2008 through 2018, the family experienced a royal wedding boom, with a number of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren getting married in joyful ceremonies in London and Windsor. As anyone who's been engaged knows, royal and celebrity weddings can be an endless source of inspiration, and according to a new study done by Destify , there's one particular ceremony that takes the cake on Pinterest.

When it comes to the 15 most-pinned celebrity weddings of all time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's comes out on top. As of the April 9 study, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day has 728 Pinterest boards dedicated to their May 2018 wedding and 49,692 pins.

From the lush white flowers and greenery decorating the entrance to St. George's Chapel in Windsor to Meghan's sleek and simple Givenchy dress, it's not surprising that brides went wild pinning photos of the duke and duchess's spring wedding. A quick search on the social media platform today reveals photos you would expect, like Meghan's gown, hair and makeup, but Pinterest users also took inspo from the duke and duchess's wedding cake and the star-studded guests and their attire.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May 2018 wedding was the most-pinned on Pinterest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple married at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, Meghan used Pinterest herself when planning her big day. The Duchess of Sussex's longtime makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin revealed on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast (via Allure) that he and Meghan had "exchanged a few Pinterest pictures over text" when coming up with ideas for her wedding makeup.

The Sussexes beat out the number-two most pinned celebrity by quite a stretch, with Jennifer Lopez and her four weddings racking in 21,100 pins. The pop star's most recent marriage to Ben Affleck in 2022 gave fans plenty to pin, especially since she wore numerous designer wedding gowns ranging from Ralph Lauren to Zuhair Murad.

Ranking third on the list is Beyoncé, with 11,005 pins and 108 boards. The superstar married Jay-Z at his Tribeca penthouse in 2008, and they renewed their vows for their 2018 10th anniversary.

Stars like Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham and Paris Hilton rounded out the rest of the list, but surprisingly, Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William didn't make the cut. Despite an estimated billion people around the world watching their fairytale ceremony (more than 22 million in the United States alone), data found that their traditional royal wedding didn't rank on the top 15 most-pinned list.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors