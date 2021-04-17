All of the Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral

Today's Top Stories
windsor, england april 17 prince andrew, duke of york, prince edward, prince harry, duke of sussex and prince edward, earl of wessex during the funeral of prince philip, duke of edinburgh at windsor castle on april 17, 2021 in windsor, england prince philip of greece and denmark was born 10 june 1921, in greece he served in the british royal navy and fought in wwii he married the then princess elizabeth on 20 november 1947 and was created duke of edinburgh, earl of merioneth, and baron greenwich by king vi he served as prince consort to queen elizabeth ii until his death on april 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday his funeral takes place today at windsor castle with only 30 guests invited due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions photo by chris jacksonwpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

On Saturday, April 17, most of the senior members of the British royal family gathered at St. George's Chapel in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral was limited to 30 guests, but was live-streamed around the world so that royal fans could pay their respects to the late Duke of Edinburgh remotely and safely along with the royal family. The service was simple, but lovely and marked the first public appearance of Prince Harry alongside other members of the royal family, including his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, since his and Meghan Markle's royal exit in March 2020 and the first face-to-face meeting for Harry and the other royals since he and Meghan sat down for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this spring.

If you missed the service or just want a chance to look back, here are all of the photos you need to see from Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
1 of 50

Prince Philip's funeral procession in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
2 of 50

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
3 of 50

Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
4 of 50

The Queen arriving at at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
5 of 50

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
6 of 50

Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
7 of 50

The Queen at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
8 of 50

The Queen arriving at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
9 of 50

Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
10 of 50

Members of the royal family walking the in procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
11 of 50

Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
12 of 50

Prince Philip's funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
13 of 50

Outside Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
14 of 50

Members of the royal family paying their respects at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
15 of 50

The Queen seated alone in St. George's Chapel at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
16 of 50

Members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
17 of 50

Kate Middleton at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
18 of 50

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles in St. George's Chapel at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
19 of 50

Kate Middleton and Prince William in St. George's Chapel at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
20 of 50

The Queen and Prince Andrew in St. George's Chapel at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
21 of 50

Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Prince William, walking in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
22 of 50

Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Anne, walking in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
23 of 50

The Queen arriving at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
24 of 50

Prince Charles at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
25 of 50

Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
26 of 50
prince philip funeral
Getty Images
27 of 50

Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
28 of 50

Prince Charles walking in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
29 of 50

Prince Philip's casket being transported to St. George's Chapel.

prince philip funeral
Getty Images
30 of 50

Prince Charles at Prince Philip's funeral.

A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
