All of the Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral
On Saturday, April 17, most of the senior members of the British royal family gathered at St. George's Chapel in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral was limited to 30 guests, but was live-streamed around the world so that royal fans could pay their respects to the late Duke of Edinburgh remotely and safely along with the royal family. The service was simple, but lovely and marked the first public appearance of Prince Harry alongside other members of the royal family, including his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, since his and Meghan Markle's royal exit in March 2020 and the first face-to-face meeting for Harry and the other royals since he and Meghan sat down for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this spring.
If you missed the service or just want a chance to look back, here are all of the photos you need to see from Prince Philip's funeral.
Prince Philip's funeral procession in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.
The Queen seated alone in St. George's Chapel at Prince Philip's funeral.
