Gayle King and Her Niece Empower Themselves By Taking Part in Their Sixth Annual Swimsuit Photoshoot on Thanksgiving

We'd venture to guess that one of the absolute last things on top of the Thanksgiving to do list for most people is taking a photo in a swimsuit and posting it on social media. But that’s exactly what Gayle King and her niece did in what has become an annual tradition for the pair, King wrote on Instagram .

“Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb,” the CBS Mornings anchor captioned her post, published yesterday. “It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye and now it’s turned into a thing.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

King and her niece Mekenzye Schwab marked the sixth year of the unconventional Thanksgiving tradition, and this year the two were in Cancun, Mexico, posing in yellow one-piece bathing suits in one shot, followed by side-by-side shots of the two, including another shot of King and Schwab in the yellow one-pieces on a sand pathway.

The duo tried out different swimsuit styles as well, including black and white suits as they stand on the staircase of a boat, and a photo of King in a one-shoulder halter one piece that had stripes of white, salmon pink, and bright red. “She mimicked Schwab’s poolside lounging pose, even brushing her fingers into her hair just like her niece,” People reports. Meanwhile, Schwab wore a multicolored paisley bikini in her own lounging photo. Other swimsuit combinations included King in a pear green suit and Schwab in a ruched orange bikini.

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Schwab shared the same photos on her own Instagram page, as well as a couple of pictures of her aunt and herself lounging and walking alongside a boat. “Can I at least get a consolation prize for attempting to keep up with my aunt?” she captioned her post.