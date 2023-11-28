Gayle King and Her Niece Empower Themselves By Taking Part in Their Sixth Annual Swimsuit Photoshoot on Thanksgiving

We'd venture to guess that one of the absolute last things on top of the Thanksgiving to do list for most people is taking a photo in a swimsuit and posting it on social media. But that’s exactly what Gayle King and her niece did in what has become an annual tradition for the pair, King wrote on Instagram.
“Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb,” the CBS Mornings anchor captioned her post, published yesterday. “It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye and now it’s turned into a thing.”
King and her niece Mekenzye Schwab marked the sixth year of the unconventional Thanksgiving tradition, and this year the two were in Cancun, Mexico, posing in yellow one-piece bathing suits in one shot, followed by side-by-side shots of the two, including another shot of King and Schwab in the yellow one-pieces on a sand pathway.
The duo tried out different swimsuit styles as well, including black and white suits as they stand on the staircase of a boat, and a photo of King in a one-shoulder halter one piece that had stripes of white, salmon pink, and bright red. “She mimicked Schwab’s poolside lounging pose, even brushing her fingers into her hair just like her niece,” People reports. Meanwhile, Schwab wore a multicolored paisley bikini in her own lounging photo. Other swimsuit combinations included King in a pear green suit and Schwab in a ruched orange bikini.
Schwab shared the same photos on her own Instagram page, as well as a couple of pictures of her aunt and herself lounging and walking alongside a boat. “Can I at least get a consolation prize for attempting to keep up with my aunt?” she captioned her post.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Timothée Chalamet Goes Full-Tilt Wonka in a Cartier Candy Necklace
“It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt," he said of the custom confectionery piece.
By Emma Childs
-
Kris Jenner Originally Had No Faith in Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits
"My mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life."
By Sophia Vilensky
-
There Are Endless Places You Can Donate To On Giving Tuesday Today—and the Newly Established Matthew Perry Foundation Is One of Them
Perry died one month ago today at just 54 years old.
By Rachel Burchfield