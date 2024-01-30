Gwen Stefani Had to Explain Who No Doubt Was to Her Son

Gwen Stefani may be an Extremely Famous Person, but that doesn't stop her being served the occasional slice of humble pie by one of her children—something any parent, and frankly any person who has ever interacted with a child, can probably relate to.
It was recently announced that Stefani's erstwhile band No Doubt would be making a special appearance at this year's Coachella festival, performing together for the first time since 2015 (well, the second time, since they'll also be playing at February's Super Bowl).
When Stefani's son Apollo Rossdale, 9, heard this news, he could tell from the bubbling excitement around him that it was a big deal, but he didn't quite understand why.
A photo posted by coachella on
"I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, 'But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal,'" the singer explained to People.
While it sounds like Apollo had possibly heard of No Doubt before, he was extremely fuzzy on the details, and apparently didn't know their most famous single.
"So we had to watch the 'Don't Speak' video, and he's like, 'But wait, which one was your boyfriend?'" Stefani added (she previously dated bandmate Tony Kanal). "It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member."
The "Rich Girl" singer shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and has been married to her The Voice costar Blake Shelton since 2021, per People.
The country singer was previously married to Miranda Lambert until 2015.
