Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This Reality Show and She's Never Been More Relatable

With her luxury website Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has made a name for herself as a star who's decidedly not relatable. But no matter how many vagina-scented candles you have or how unrelatable your wellness routine may be, one is never above watching reality dating shows.

"I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day," Paltrow told The Sunday Times (via Just Jared ). "[I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f***ing terrible, and I can't stop watching it."

Even Paltrow needs a day of bed rotting to recover from the week. Somehow, it's comforting to know that she, too, has opinions on the Jimmy-Chelsea fights and Johnny and Amy's birth control conversations.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of reality TV just like us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Paltrow is no stranger to Netflix reality shows. She has two herself: Sex, Love & Goop and The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. Still, it's surprising to know she can't resist watching the streaming giant's dating series, too.

Paltrow admitted to The Sunday Times that she "had never seen a reality TV show until COVID," when everyone was quarantined at home. "I had just never done it," she said. "Now it's a slippery slope."

The Iron Man actress, who popularized the term "conscious uncoupling" 10 years ago , is in good company with her TV preferences, though. Plenty of A-listers, including Travis Kelce, Daniel Radcliffe, and Kim Kardashian have admitted they, too, watch Love Is Blind .