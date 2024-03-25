Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This Reality Show and She's Never Been More Relatable

With her luxury website Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has made a name for herself as a star who's decidedly not relatable. But no matter how many vagina-scented candles you have or how unrelatable your wellness routine may be, one is never above watching reality dating shows.
"I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day," Paltrow told The Sunday Times (via Just Jared). "[I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f***ing terrible, and I can't stop watching it."
Even Paltrow needs a day of bed rotting to recover from the week. Somehow, it's comforting to know that she, too, has opinions on the Jimmy-Chelsea fights and Johnny and Amy's birth control conversations.
Of course, Paltrow is no stranger to Netflix reality shows. She has two herself: Sex, Love & Goop and The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. Still, it's surprising to know she can't resist watching the streaming giant's dating series, too.
Paltrow admitted to The Sunday Times that she "had never seen a reality TV show until COVID," when everyone was quarantined at home. "I had just never done it," she said. "Now it's a slippery slope."
The Iron Man actress, who popularized the term "conscious uncoupling" 10 years ago, is in good company with her TV preferences, though. Plenty of A-listers, including Travis Kelce, Daniel Radcliffe, and Kim Kardashian have admitted they, too, watch Love Is Blind.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes From Pilates Princess to Rich Mom in One Day
She's still all-in on the loud luxury lifestyle.
By India Roby Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway
They're still in the honeymoon phase.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Even on Dates, Taylor Swift Is an Outfit Repeater
The singer relied on her academia-inspired formula for lunch with Travis Kelce.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Which of Her Movies from the 1990s President Bill Clinton Snored His Way Through
Suddenly, a special White House screening turned…not so special.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Was "So Upset" When People Called Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh a Goop "Ripoff"
There's room for everyone!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Reportedly Engaged After Six Years of Dating
Martin’s ex-wife—and Johnson’s friend—Gwyneth Paltrow is in full support of the impending marriage, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Got Candid About the "Initial Difficult Relationship" She Had With Her Step-Kids
She's grown a lot from the experience.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In” and “Out” List for 2024 Includes More Alcohol and No “Really Big Shoulder Pads”
Paltrow took part in the trend sweeping social media.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Apple Martin Channels One Of Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Iconic Roles In Vacation Photo
Major throwback vibes.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Threw the Most Spectacular Holiday Party for Goop Last Night
The stars came out to celebrate.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Gwyneth Paltrow in Vibrant Yellow Carolina Herrera
Paltrow wore the look in Saudi Arabia at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.
By Rachel Burchfield Published