Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Waited Until She Was Six Months Along to Announce Her Pregnancy—and Why She Almost Waited “Until the End”

Back in May—when Hailey Bieber announced her first pregnancy with her husband of nearly six years, Justin Bieber—she was six months along, and considered keeping her pregnancy a secret until the very end, she told W Magazine in a new cover story interview published today.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” Hailey said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Hailey is on the cover of the latest edition of "W" magazine. (Image credit: W Magazine)

She added “I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” Hailey said. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey told the magazine of her early days of pregnancy alongside husband Justin that “In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” she said. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

Of her clearly rock solid marriage, she added, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey said. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

The Biebers, seen here in Tokyo in May, will celebrate six years of marriage in September. (Image credit: Instagram/@justinbieber)

She continued “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point—that this is what’s going to be said, and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Hailey and Justin have been married since September 2018, and while Hailey said initially she “didn’t want to talk about” her engagement ring—which she confirmed got an upgrade thanks to Justin and is “one carat bigger”—she ultimately decided to squash rumors about it. “Actually, this is only one carat bigger,” she said. “It’s just elongated. They’re going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it.”

She and Justin are spending the final days of her pregnancy in Idaho, where they live part-time. “He’s already there, waiting for me,” Hailey told W of Justin.

Though she waited a bit to announce it, Hailey has been proudly showing off her bump, like here in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They are creating their own family, she added, and told the publication that “I’m not super close with my family [the famous Baldwin family] at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she said. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

But, she added of growing up as a Baldwin, “when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories,” Hailey said.

Now it’s time to make some new ones as a Bieber family of three.