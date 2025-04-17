Hailey Bieber Styles a Cropped Espresso Trench Coat as a Bubble Hem Mini Dress
If you thought her pantsless phase was over, think again.
Fashion is approaching the end stages of the no-pants trend. For a minute, every celebrity in the game was wearing underwear to fashion week, award shows, and movie premieres. These days, however, the industry has mostly moved past the pantsless aesthetic—all except for Hailey Bieber, who's only doubling down on the look.
Oh April 16, Bieber stepped out for date night with her husband Justin Bieber in West Hollywood. She was dressed in her favorite outerwear trend of the moment—save for her beloved leather bomber jackets, that is. Bieber wore yet another iteration of the classic khaki trench coat. With no pants to be seen, her cropped style acted as a makeshift bubble hem dress.
In the past, she's sported trench coats in every possible length and color—from ankle-length beige coats and leather styles to cropped jackets tinted olive green. The newest addition to her collection is a never-before-seen espresso style by H&M collaborator Magda Butrym.
It featured extra-large shoulder pads with a trendy bubble hemline. The former is a design detail Bieber herself has tapped when designing for Justin's new fashion brand, Skylrk.
Bieber's accessories likewise played into her signature aesthetic. She trotted out several favorites, including her leather To Go bag from The Row—which she owns in multiple colors. The model also slipped into a pair of simple black kitten heels, which only served to further emphasize the jacket's micro hemline.
Bieber may be a leather jacket girlie to her core, but trench coats are quickly becoming a signature. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the style was next on her list of new Skylrk creations.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
