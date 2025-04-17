Fashion is approaching the end stages of the no-pants trend. For a minute, every celebrity in the game was wearing underwear to fashion week, award shows, and movie premieres. These days, however, the industry has mostly moved past the pantsless aesthetic—all except for Hailey Bieber, who's only doubling down on the look.

Oh April 16, Bieber stepped out for date night with her husband Justin Bieber in West Hollywood. She was dressed in her favorite outerwear trend of the moment—save for her beloved leather bomber jackets, that is. Bieber wore yet another iteration of the classic khaki trench coat. With no pants to be seen, her cropped style acted as a makeshift bubble hem dress.

Hailey Bieber wears a bubble-hem trench coat as a dress for date night. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In the past, she's sported trench coats in every possible length and color—from ankle-length beige coats and leather styles to cropped jackets tinted olive green. The newest addition to her collection is a never-before-seen espresso style by H&M collaborator Magda Butrym.

It featured extra-large shoulder pads with a trendy bubble hemline. The former is a design detail Bieber herself has tapped when designing for Justin's new fashion brand, Skylrk.

Bieber's accessories likewise played into her signature aesthetic. She trotted out several favorites, including her leather To Go bag from The Row—which she owns in multiple colors. The model also slipped into a pair of simple black kitten heels, which only served to further emphasize the jacket's micro hemline.

The Row Large To Go Tote Bag $1,950 at The Row

Larroudé Maxine Pump in Black Fabric $165 at Larroude

Bieber may be a leather jacket girlie to her core, but trench coats are quickly becoming a signature. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the style was next on her list of new Skylrk creations.

